Pokémon Go changes Raid Battles, Adventure Sync to be able to be played at home

Pokémon Go has encouraged us all to get out of the house and make friends. Now that we can’t do that right at the minute, it’s making even more changes to the game to help us play it inside.

In a new blog post, Niantic has said that changes to how the game tracks your movement and how you can do raids from home are changing.

First up, Adventure Sync which currently tracks your movement outdoors isn’t so great at doing it inside. Going forward it’ll be able to track movement like on treadmills or cleaning the house and reward you that way.

You can track your steps indoor with Adventure Sync so activities like cleaning your house and running on a treadmill count toward game achievements. We’re going to make improvements to Adventure Sync so it works even better with indoor movement and activities.

The really big change, however, comes to the game’s Raid Battles. Instead of going out, you’ll now be able to do Raid Battles together with friends at home. They are also enhancing in-game virtual social features to accomplish this. What this actually means and how it’s implemented remains to be seen.

We’re enhancing our in-game virtual social features to enable players to stay in touch when they can’t meet in real life. You’ll soon be able to team up with friends and take on Raid Battles together in Pokémon GO from the comfort of home.

