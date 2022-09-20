Nintendo shutting down screenshot sharing from Wii U and 3DS in October

With the closure of the 3DS and Wii U eShop fast approaching, Nintendo is also shutting down other internet-related services on the two consoles.

From October 26th 2022, you will no longer be able to share screenshots from the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS to both Twitter and Facebook.

You can still get screenshots off a Nintendo 3DS via the SD card. Things are a little more tricky with the Wii U but at least you could attach that to a capture device.

On the same day, Nintendo will also remove the ability to login with Nintendo Account with Twitter and Facebook. Sharing to Twitter and Facebook will remain on the Nintendo Switch, sharing on Switch link to your social accounts, but only gives permission to share – not to login. Removal of social logins from services has become more common as account security practices tighten.

It’s likely that Nintendo does not need to do a firmware update for these changes and will end the services on the server side.