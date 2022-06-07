Nintendo hosting “Super Sale” on the Switch eShop this week, but…

Aha, here we are again! Another new Nintendo Switch eShop sale announced for later this week. It’s always tricky to report on these sales, because we never know exactly what’s going to happen.

So, normally I would say something like – hey we in Australia might not get this sale at all and that would be a bummer. But last time we got the sale, just missing any of the first party Nintendo titles. Which was a first.

So this week, eShops sale, may or may not happen in Australia, may or may not have Nintendo titles or we could have different titles all together.

I shouldn’t point out that New Pokémon Snap, Shin Megami Tensei V and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker could be on sale. But they might.