Nintendo Download Updates (Week 32) Bro

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 4, 2023
Just a few little games of not this week, but they’re all looking fun. If there’s something out the four highlighted below that you’re keen on be sure to let us know.

New release highlights: Brotato, Adore, GigaBash, Tiny Thor

A Guidebook of Babel$24.00 
A Short Tale$8.40 
Adore$30.00 
AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut$39.99 
Alchemy POIPOI SS$1.50 
Arcade Archives BARADUKE 2$10.50 
Barony$30.00 
Brotato$7.50 
Brotato + Space Gladiators Bundle$26.25 
Cooking Arena$1.50 $7.50 
Death Becomes You$12.99 
DELTAZEAL$19.99 
Elypse$27.00 $30.00 
Farm Frenzy: Refreshed$15.00 
Ferris Mueller’s Day Off$8.40 
Flutter Away$16.56 $19.49 
GigaBash$34.50 
Leafy Trails$5.25 $7.50 
LOST EGG 3: The Final$4.20 
MistWorld the after$9.60 $19.20 
Moolii’s Dreamland$22.80 
Puzzle Boys$15.00 
Secret Summoner$11.70 
Side Decide$9.99 
Slime Girl Smoothies$18.00 $22.50 
The Forgotten Room$8.40 
The Red Exile – Survival Horror$6.00 $7.50 
Tiny Thor$29.50 
TRAPPED in The Kanal$6.75 $13.50 
Ultimate General: Gettysburg$22.50 
Venba$19.12 $22.50 
Veritas$18.00 
Wash Simulator – Clean Garage, House, Cars Business Tycoons$22.99 
Wizardry School: Escape Room$13.20 $16.50 
Would you like to run an idol cafe? 3$12.79 $15.99 
X-Force Under Attack$7.50 $15.00 

