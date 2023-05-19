Nintendo Download Updates (Week 20) Driven
There might be nearly fifty games there below, but as usually there really isn’t too much excitement outside of a handful of them. In fact there’s a whole bunch of games out next Tuesday which will make next week’s update really fun.
But for now, if you’re going to pick up LEGO 2K Drive or Trinity Trigger they’re probably the big ones this week. If there’s an indie game there that’s got your eye, or we should point out – don’t be afraid to shout out. We can’t keep up with everything and you all know what’s best!
