89
0

Nintendo Download Updates (Week 20) Driven

by Daniel VuckovicMay 19, 2023
Advertisement

There might be nearly fifty games there below, but as usually there really isn’t too much excitement outside of a handful of them. In fact there’s a whole bunch of games out next Tuesday which will make next week’s update really fun.

But for now, if you’re going to pick up LEGO 2K Drive or Trinity Trigger they’re probably the big ones this week. If there’s an indie game there that’s got your eye, or we should point out – don’t be afraid to shout out. We can’t keep up with everything and you all know what’s best!

CurrentlyUsually
911: Cannibal$6.00
AMAZE! Complete Bundle$4.50$9.00
Apploval$42.95
Arcade Archives Ark Area$10.50
Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril$14.85
Belle Boomerang$10.80
Best Action Games 5-in-1$7.50$60.00
Best Mobile Games 5-in-1$7.50$30.00
Bio Prototype$5.40$6.00
Black Jack Waifu Tour$5.40$6.75
Brain Memory Definitive Edition$2.99$7.80
Bubble Bird$1.50
Bubble Monsters$3.75$7.50
Bunhouse$30.00
Burger Chef Tycoon Co-op Edition$1.50$9.75
Chasm: The Rift$24.00$30.00
Comic Coloring Book Complete Edition: PAINT Ultimate$2.99$36.00
Cyber Citizen Shockman$9.99
Dig Deep: Complete Edition$5.25$10.50
Fall of the New Age$22.99
Find The Pairs: Classic Memory Puzzle$7.50$15.00
Hentai Dream$3.00$3.75
HEXAPODA$19.50
Japanese Escape Games The House$6.74$13.49
KARGAST$12.00$15.00
Legendary Tales: Stolen Life$10.50
LEGO® 2K Drive$89.95
LEGO® 2K Drive Awesome Edition$149.95
LEGO® 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition$179.95
LOUD: RockStar Edition$7.50$15.00
Magic Bubble Shooter: Classic Bubbles Arcade$7.50$15.00
Mechanic 8230: Escape From Ilgrot$2.99$22.50
Murtop$6.00$7.50
Nightmare Reaper$40.50$45.00
No One Lives Under the Lighthouse$18.00
PI.EXE$9.00
Puzzle by Nikoli S Numberlink$7.50
Rubberduck Wave Racer$29.99
Sudoku: Casual Board Game$7.50$15.00
Swords & Bones Premium Edition$2.99$13.50
Theft Ride Legacy$3.00$30.00
Trinity Trigger$74.95
Trinity Trigger Deluxe Edition$89.95
Unalive 010$7.50
Under The Warehouse$7.19$8.99
UnderDungeon Deluxe Edition$2.98$21.30
Undergrave$7.50
Winter’s Wish: Spirits of Edo$75.00
World Championship Boxing Manager™ 2$21.95

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment