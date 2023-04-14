123
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 15) That’s Mega

by Daniel VuckovicApril 14, 2023

The next few weeks are packed, and the fun starts now. The big release week has to be the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. You can buy it all together, or the two halves. You’re probably better off just buying them all.

Elsewhere you’ve got a new TRON game, well it’s a visual novel, but it’s still TRON. Chucklefish has a new game, well new to the Switch – Wildfrost (there’s a demo even). Cannon Dancer – Osman is a classic arcade release, now playable portably.

Plenty of new releases to drain the eShop balance.

New release highlights: Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, TRON: Identity, Wildfrost, Cannon Dancer – Osman, Arcade Archives DIG DUG II, GrimGrimoire OnceMore

CurrentlyUsually
– Isekai Junior Manager – ハズレ転生:最底辺から始める異世界経営$26.90 
Arcade Archives DIG DUG II$10.50 
Bugvasio TD$11.25 $15.00
Cannon Dancer – Osman$39.99 
Castle of Shikigami2$48.90 
Castle of the Underdogs Ep1$11.99 $14.99
Castle Renovator$21.00 
Child Run – City Surfers Runner$7.99 
Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys Platinum Edition$2.99 $9.30 
Dogfight$28.98 
Drone Master Racing$9.00 
Farmslider$7.50 
GrimGrimoire OnceMore$75.00 
Hyper-5$12.00 $15.00
IGS Classic Arcade Collection$43.00 
JarataireRPG$1.50 
Jump Challenge!$7.68 $9.60 
LogiKing LEVEL1 & 2 Special Pack$9.99 
Lost Dream Darkness$7.50 
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection$85.49 
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1$56.99 
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2$56.99 
Memory for Kids$3.00 $15.00
Mixx Island: Remix Plus$2.98 $21.00
New Tanks$5.99 
nPaint Ultimate Edition$2.99 $30.30
Process of Elimination$60.00 
Puzzle by Nikoli S Shikaku$7.50 
Road 96 – Full Journey$40.50 
S.N.I.P.E.R. – Hunter Scope – Premium Edition$1.50 $23.25
Sable’s Grimoire: A Dragon’s Treasure$7.19 $8.99 
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened$64.99 
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – Deluxe Edition$79.99 
Sokolor$7.50 
Space Lines Ultimate Edition$11.49 
Sport & Fun: Swimming Ultimate Edition$2.99 $30.30
Sushi Time! Premium Edition$2.23 $9.00 
TAPE: Unveil the Memories$30.00 
Tray Racers!Free Download
TRON: Identity$19.99 
Ultra Pixel Survive$7.99 
Wildfrost$29.50 
