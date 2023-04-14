Nintendo Download Updates (Week 15) That’s Mega
The next few weeks are packed, and the fun starts now. The big release week has to be the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. You can buy it all together, or the two halves. You’re probably better off just buying them all.
Elsewhere you’ve got a new TRON game, well it’s a visual novel, but it’s still TRON. Chucklefish has a new game, well new to the Switch – Wildfrost (there’s a demo even). Cannon Dancer – Osman is a classic arcade release, now playable portably.
Plenty of new releases to drain the eShop balance.
New release highlights: Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, TRON: Identity, Wildfrost, Cannon Dancer – Osman, Arcade Archives DIG DUG II, GrimGrimoire OnceMore
What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments