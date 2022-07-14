Nintendo announces acquisition of CG animation company Dynamo Pictures

Unlike with other companies in the games sphere, acquisitions are quite rare for Nintendo. They’ve been increasing in recent years, however, with the latest acquisition being for that of a CG animation studio.

Nintendo announced on its investor website this afternoon that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of CG animation company Dynamo Pictures, Inc.. Dynamo Pictures has a long and varied history, contributing animation and motion capture for dozens of properties across video games, movies, anime, music videos, VR experiences, and advertisements. Notably, the company worked previously on Nintendo properties such as the Pikmin Shorts, Metroid Other M, and Fatal Frame 4, as well as a number of titles that appeared on Nintendo consoles, like Monster Hunter Stories, Persona 5, and Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2.

Nintendo says that the sale is expected to close on the 3rd of October, 2022, and after which, the studio is expected to be renamed “Nintendo Pictures Co., Ltd.”. The company says the acquisition is to “strengthen the planning and production structure of visual content in the Nintendo group”, and that the studio, once acquired, will “focus on development of visual content utilizing Nintendo IP”.