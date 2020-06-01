New Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC information coming Tuesday night

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s first DLC expansion — Isle of Armor — is scheduled to launch sometime this month, and on Tuesday night we may just find out when.

The Pokémon Company has announced that new information regarding the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass will be released on Tuesday night, at 11:00 PM AEST. The Expansion Pass contains two DLC expansions, the Isle of Armor expansion, expected to launch this month, and the Crown Tundra expansion, which is said to be launching in the Spring in Australia.

It’s not currently known what this new information is, but given we’re in the Isle of Armor’s release month, you can probably expect a release date — or maybe even a release? Time will tell, and we’ll be sure to tell you all about it when it comes.

You can see the full Aussie and NZ times below.

Perth, Australia – Tue, 2 Jun 2020 at 9:00 pm AWST

Adelaide, Australia – Tue, 2 Jun 2020 at 10:30 pm ACST

Melbourne, Australia – Tue, 2 Jun 2020 at 11:00 pm AEST

Wellington, New Zealand – Wed, 3 Jun 2020 at 1:00 am NZST

The Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Passes are currently available to preorder on the Nintendo eShop for $45.00 AUD each.