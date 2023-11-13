Nintendo Indie World showcase set for early Wednesday morning for Aussies

Advertisement

We’ve not had a Indie World presentation since earlier this year, so why not have one in November just before the year’s up. It’s just over 24 hours away.

Nintendo says there will be around 20 minutes of Indie game goodness. Expect some updates on games we’ve not heard for a while, there will probably be a few shadow drops as well.

Here’s when you’ll need to be up, it’s an early one for us Aussies.

Perth – Wednesday, 15 Nov 2023 at 1:00 am AWST

Adelaide – Wednesday, 15 Nov 2023 at 3:30 am ACDT

Darwin – Wednesday, 15 Nov 2023 at 2:30 am ACST

Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne – Wednesday, 15 Nov 2023 at 4:00 am AEDT

Brisbane – Wednesday, 15 Nov 2023 at 3:00 am AEST