New Metroid Dread teaser accidentally released early

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 6, 2021

Today is the 35th anniversary of the first Metroid game being released and some news has dropped for it – maybe just a bit early.

A new teaser trailer for Metroid Dread was published on Twitter and has been found unlisted on Nintendo’s YouTube channel – so watch it before they pull it.

The new trailer shows off Samus in another suit we’ve not see before – not in Dread anyway. There’s also scenes recreated from Samus Returns. 

Many questions, only two months until answers. Metroid Dread is out on October 8th.

Posted In
Switch
Tags
Metroid Dread
