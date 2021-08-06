New Metroid Dread teaser accidentally released early
Today is the 35th anniversary of the first Metroid game being released and some news has dropped for it – maybe just a bit early.
A new teaser trailer for Metroid Dread was published on Twitter and has been found unlisted on Nintendo’s YouTube channel – so watch it before they pull it.
The new trailer shows off Samus in another suit we’ve not see before – not in Dread anyway. There’s also scenes recreated from Samus Returns.
Many questions, only two months until answers. Metroid Dread is out on October 8th.
