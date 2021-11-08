The Metroid Dread Samus & E.M.M.I. amiibo are getting restocked

It’s restock day it seems, first the Animal Crossing special edition console, and now the Metroid Dread Samus & E.M.M.I. amiibo dual pack.

Nintendo Australia has confirmed that the sought after amiibo are coming back to selected retailers, you don’t need to wait either with Gamesmen and the My Nintendo Store already selling it. Other retailers like EB Games and JB Hi-Fi should also be stocking it.

The amiibo don’t do too much in the game, unlocking an energy tank or adding missile capacity, but they’re some of the more detailed amiibo out there.