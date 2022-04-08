Metroid Dread updated to version 2.1.0, Boss Rush modes added

The second of two content updates for Metroid Dread detailed in the last Nintendo Direct has now landed. The first update added Dread and Rookie modes, and now here comes the Boss Rush.

Three modes have been added, Boss Rush, Survival Rush and Dead Rush. There are also some minor fixes in this version 2.1.0 patch. Here’s the entire change log from Nintendo detailing the new modes;

New Modes Added

Three different boss rush modes have been added to the game. Press the R Button on the “Samus Files” screen to move to the Boss Rush selection screen.

Boss Rush

A mode where players fight 12 continuous boss battles, and aim for the best time.

Any damage received is carried-over into the next fight. Weapons are fully-restored between battles.

If Samus is defeated, players may select “Retry” to continue playing from the start of the battle they lost. There is, however, a time penalty for being defeated.

Bosses fought in Boss Rush can be fought one-on-one at any time by selecting “Practice”.

*Unlocked by clearing the main game a single time. (In the event that a player has completed the game before the update was released, they will be able to play Boss Rush immediately after updating).

Survival Rush

A mode where players see how many bosses they can defeat inside of the 5 minute time limit.

Any damage received, or weapons spent are carried-over into the next battle. Even if time remains on the clock, Samus being defeated will result in a game over.

Defeating a boss will add a fixed amount of time to the countdown clock. Defeat a boss without receiving any damage to receive an even bigger time bonus.

*Survival Rush is unlocked by completing either Boss Rush or Dread Rush.

Dread Rush

The basic rules are the same as in Boss Rush, but if Samus is hit by a boss, her energy drops to zero and she is defeated.

Bosses fought in Dread Rush can be fought one-on-one at any time by selecting “Practice”.

*Unlocked by clearing the main game using Dread Mode. (In the event that a player has completed Dread Mode before the update was released, they will be able to play Dread Rush immediately after updating).

General Fixes