New Cadence of Hyrule update adds a new character, dungeon mode, and more
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Hyrule has always been excellent — and it’s just gotten a whole lot better.
The 1.1.0 update for Cadence of Hyrule has gone live today, and it’s a big one. The update, dubbed “Octavo’s Ode,” adds an all new playable character: Octavo. A sometimes-villain from Cadence of Hyrule’s main campaign, Octavo is a skilled musician and an even more skilled magician, and is unlockable by beating the game once. He also comes with a full, unique story campaign, which is sure to be just as delightful as Link and Zelda’s.
Also added was a new Dungeon Mode, which brings gameplay progression similar to the original Crypt of the NecroDancer. This is in addition to a mysterious new objects called “shrines,” new level generation features, and a whole bunch of quality of life updates and bug fixes. You can read the full patch notes below, courtesy of the Brace Yourself Games website.
– Added Octavo as a playable character with unique story campaign, unlockable by completing the game once.
– Added Dungeon Mode, a mode for playing through the game in a new way, closer to the original NecroDancer experience
– Added shrines, mysterious objects that appear in dungeons, with unknown effects.
– Added some new level generation features, both in dungeons and the overworld.
– Added 4 new achievements relating to Octavo, dungeon mode, and shrines
– Adjusted the random distribution for spawning certain types of dungeon items, to better ensure seed consistency
– Allow the player to carry multiple copies of each scroll type
– Add UI for changing weapons of the helper characters during the Ganon fight
– Add display of the current world generation seed to the pause menu, so it can be recreated later in seeded mode
– Fixed some bugs where multiple dialogues/cutscenes could be activated at once, with unintended results
– Fixed a bug where Ganon could be defeated with a bomb during the between-phase cutscene
– Fixed a bug where getting hit by a bomb and using the hookshot on the same beat could cause the player to move incorrectly
– Fixed a bug where using the hookshot would add extra steps to the player’s step count in fixed beat mode
– Fixed a bug where items could be duplicated by collecting them and moving between screens at the same time
– Fixed an exploit that allowed some bosses to be cheesed with projectiles from outside the boss arena
– many other bug fixes
You can also read our (glowing) review of Cadence of Hyrule by clicking here.
Leave a Response