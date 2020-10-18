Aussie Bargain Roundup: Cadence of Hyrule

When Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda was released last year it was a nice surprise. Then Nintendo added more content to the game including new characters and songs. Now if you want everything you can buy it from the eShop with a season pass or get this physical version.

As you can see they cost about the same. However if you want the game to keep forever until the plastic breaks down and is returned to the earth – here you go.

Cadence of Hyrule is out on October 23rd, if you can’t wait until the end of the week then it’s out on the eShop already. Because of this, we’ve already got a review prepared.

Amazon.com.au

Cadence of Hyrule – $55 – Link

Big W

Cadence of Hyrule – $59 – Link

EB Games

Cadence of Hyrule – $59.95 – Link

eShop

Cadence of Hyrule – $37.50 – Link Cadence of Hyrule + Season Pass (which is what the physical version has) – $60.00 – Link

– Link

Gamesmen

Cadence of Hyrule – $55 – Link

Harvey Norman

Cadence of Hyrule – $59 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Cadence of Hyrule – $59 – Link

Mighty Ape

Cadence of Hyrule – $55 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.