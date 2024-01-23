Mini Mario plushes headed to Japan alongside Mario vs. Donkey Kong on Switch
The Mario Mini toys are coming to life alongside the release of Mario vs Donkey on the Nintendo Switch later this month.
Plush versions of the toys in three sizes are being released in Japan alongside the game. There’s a large, medium and small (or should we say mini?) version. They’ll be no need to break into the Mario Toy Company and steal them.
There’s no preorder bonuses for Mario vs Donkey Kong here in Australia (or anywhere) just yet, so if you love Mario vs Donkey Kong you might want one of these to go along with the game.
We’ve found Plaza Japan has just the Medium one available for preorder. They’re also available on Amazon Japan (S, M , L). Sadly they don’t seem to wind up. If you know of any other import retailers stocking these that are decent – let us know in the comments.