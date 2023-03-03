Metroid Fusion comes to Nintendo Switch Online on March 9th

Well, we didn’t have to wait long for the net Game Boy Advance game to hit Nintendo Switch Online.

Expansion Pack members will be able to enjoy Metroid Fusion from March 9th. Metroid Fusion was released back in 2002, the same day as Metroid Prime was on the GameCube.

There’s (a very small) functionality between Fusion and Prime, but we’re not sure if it’ll follow through here on Nintendo Switch Online.

The SA-X, an unstoppable X mimicking Samus, is on the loose, and it could be just around the corner…



Adventure to planet SR388 as interstellar bounty hunter Samus Aran in Metroid Fusion, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 3/9! pic.twitter.com/gJAcAaavcI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 3, 2023

