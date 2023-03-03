693
Metroid Fusion comes to Nintendo Switch Online on March 9th

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 3, 2023

Well, we didn’t have to wait long for the net Game Boy Advance game to hit Nintendo Switch Online.

Expansion Pack members will be able to enjoy Metroid Fusion from March 9th. Metroid Fusion was released back in 2002, the same day as Metroid Prime was on the GameCube.

There’s (a very small) functionality between Fusion and Prime, but we’re not sure if it’ll follow through here on Nintendo Switch Online.

While waiting, why not read our review of the game from 2014 when we reviewed it for the Wii U Virtual Console.

