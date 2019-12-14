Maneater is coming to Switch in 2020

The Game Awards gave us a look at some new DLC, a completely new title and more, but before the show kicked off we saw a trailer for a game where you are a shark, or as the developers call it, a ShARkPG and after the show they announced it was coming to Switch, say hello to Maneater.

The game will see you start out as a tiny baby shark, before you begin to grow to a larger one, but the choices you make will determine your evolution. You will grow in power as you explore a wide range of underwater environments, from swamps and rivers to beachside resorts and the deep blue sea. Your only tools are your wits, your jaws, and the uncanny ability to evolve as you feed.

Right now the game has no release date for Switch, the developers have only said later in 2020, but if it jumps the shark sooner, we will let you know

The screens below will give you an idea of some of the gameplay, but please note they are from the PC build.