Maneater swims onto the Switch on May 25th

Announced during The Game Awards last year, the Nintendo Switch version of the ShARkPG, Maneater, now has a release date.

The game will arrive in stores and on the eShop on May 25th. Maneater sees you start as a tiny baby shark (doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo) before you begin to grow to a larger one, but the choices you make will determine your evolution. You will grow in power as you explore a wide range of underwater environments, from swamps and rivers to beachside resorts and the deep blue sea. Your only tools are your wits, your jaws, and the uncanny ability to evolve as you feed.

We weren’t given an screenshots with the announcement, so here’s some we prepared earlier.