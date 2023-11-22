Jet Force Gemini is coming to Nintendo Switch Online this December
Nintendo has announced that Jet Force Gemini is coming to Nintendo Switch Online this December.
The game will arrive in Australia and America at least, in December. Japan is getting the game on November 30th alongside GoldenEye 007.
Japan didn’t yet have GoldenEye 007 because of its age rating, it’ll be in its own “18+” app as well.
Jet Force Gemini was developed by Rare and released in 1999. It will be the third Rare(ware) game on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service alongside GoldenEye 007 and Banjo Kazooie.
