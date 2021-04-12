I Got 99 Problems But a Pac Ain’t One – Vookcast #210
On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael react to Monster Hunter Rise’s successful debut as a current Switch exclusive, as well as discuss E3’s return as a digital-only event. We then turn our attention to the surprise announcement and release of Pac-Man 99 on Nintendo Switch Online, and get our wishlist out of what other properties we’d like to see get the arcade, battle royale treatment.
Are you excited for E3 to make a come-back? Have you won a round of Pac-Man 99 yet? Or just looking for some adventurers to team up with for a monster hunt? WAKA WAKA over to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!
Relevant articles:
- More than 4 million copies of Monster Hunter Rise have shipped already
- Nintendo will take part in a digital-only E3 2021 this year
- PAC-MAN 99 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online on April 8th
This week’s music is from Kuru Kuru Kururin for the Game Boy Advance.