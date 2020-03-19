Harvey Norman tells some Animal Crossing Switch console buyers they’re out of luck a day before release

We’ve spoken to a number of people who have preordered an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Special Edition console from Harvey Norman that have been told they won’t get them tomorrow.

One person in NSW tells us that on the 18th (Wednesday) the Harvey Norman store where they placed the order phoned them to tell them that “we are still waiting on stock just to let you know it might not come on the 20th”. The very next day they got a voicemail left telling them that they didn’t get the stock and have cancelled their order. “I will just be cancelling the invoice and I’m really sorry for the inconvenience caused” the customer was told.

Another person in Victoria was told that only the first 6 people will get their console at their store. They were the 8th person to preorder at that store meaning number seven isn’t so lucky.

This isn’t the first time Harvey Norman have done this. Previously Harvey Norman have offered games at really low prices and then when struck with the demand simply told people they have to wait for new stock. This case is worse however because we don’t know when (or really if) there will be more Animal Crossing: New Horizon consoles again. It could be weeks, it could be months. We asked Nintendo and they have nothing to announce at this time.

Harvey Norman’s Twitter account, which is now unattended for customer service has another person complaining about the same thing, and to really rub it in they have a retweet of a Twitch streamer who will be unboxing the console.

So if you have preordered an Animal Crossing Switch console at Harvey Norman, give them a call to ensure you’re actually going to get it.

Harvey Norman has been contacted for comment.