Aussie Bargain Roundup: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There is just under two months until Animal Crossing: New Horizons will take over your life – and we know very little about it.

Hopefully, a Direct in the next couple of weeks will fix that, and perhaps that Direct will reveal more goodies but we thought it was a good enough time to start listing the bargains especially there is already some activity going around.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out March 20th worldwide.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Amazon.com.au

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $68 – Link Prime Members will get a further $5 off making it $63

Big W

EB Games

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $79.95 – Link Preorder Bonus: K.K. Slider, Isabelle or Tom Nook Keychain picked at random.

eShop

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $TBC Voucher eligibility has not yet been determined as preorders have not opened as of yet.



Gamesmen

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $68.00 – Link

– Link PowerA Animal Crossing Enhanced Wireless Controller (KK Slider) – $89.95 – Link

– Link Animal Crossing: New Horizons + PowerA Controller Pack – $149.95 – Link

Harvey Norman

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $68.00 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $69 – Link Random Animal Crossing pin with each preorder (no picture yet released)

Mighty Ape

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $69 – Link

OzGameShop

Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Isabelle Keyring – $76.99 – Link

– Link Animal Crossing: New Horizons + K.K. Slider Pin Badge – $76.99 – Link

Target

