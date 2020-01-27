Aussie Bargain Roundup: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
There is just under two months until Animal Crossing: New Horizons will take over your life – and we know very little about it.
Hopefully, a Direct in the next couple of weeks will fix that, and perhaps that Direct will reveal more goodies but we thought it was a good enough time to start listing the bargains especially there is already some activity going around.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out March 20th worldwide.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Amazon.com.au
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $68 – Link
- Prime Members will get a further $5 off making it $63
Big W
- TBC
EB Games
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $79.95 – Link
- Preorder Bonus: K.K. Slider, Isabelle or Tom Nook Keychain picked at random.
eShop
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $TBC
- Voucher eligibility has not yet been determined as preorders have not opened as of yet.
Gamesmen
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $68.00 – Link
- PowerA Animal Crossing Enhanced Wireless Controller (KK Slider) – $89.95 – Link
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons + PowerA Controller Pack – $149.95 – Link
Harvey Norman
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $68.00 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $69 – Link
- Random Animal Crossing pin with each preorder (no picture yet released)
Mighty Ape
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $69 – Link
OzGameShop
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Isabelle Keyring – $76.99 – Link
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons + K.K. Slider Pin Badge – $76.99 – Link
Target
- TBC
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
Taking so long to open pre-orders on the eShop, really wanna know if it has voucher eligibility otherwise I’ll probably buy physical..