Vookcast #183 – Has Animal Crossing: New Horizons Been Your Pandemic Saving Grace, Too?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie and Luke again to break down the latest blows the coronavirus pandemic has dealt to Nintendo’s year, including E3’s cancellation and a shortage of Switch stock in Australia.

We also discuss Reggie Fils-Aime’s appointment to GameStop’s board, and the impact Animal Crossing: New Horizons has had so far over its release weekend. Plus, of course, the latest sales on the eShop!

Have you had trouble finding any Switch consoles in stores? Are you disappointed about E3’s cancellation? How much of the weekend did you sink into the new Animal Crossing? Join the conversation – and visit our islands! – in the Vooks Discord!

