Get set, there’s a 40 minute long Nintendo Direct this week

Everyone else has had their go this month, now it’s time for Nintendo to show us what they’ve got. This week they’ll have a Nintendo Direct – a big proper one at over 40 minutes long.

Nintendo says the Direct will focus on titles mainly releasing this year, including Pikmin 4.

Here’s the local times.

Perth – Wednesday, 21 Jun 2023 at 10:00 pm AWST

Adelaide, Wednesday, 21 Jun 2023 at 11:30 pm ACST

Darwin, Wednesday, 21 Jun 2023 at 11:30 pm ACST

Brisbane, Thursday, 22 Jun 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST

Sydney, Thursday, 22 Jun 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST

Melbourne, Thursday, 22 Jun 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST

Canberra, Thursday, 22 Jun 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST

Auckland, Thursday, 22 Jun 2023 at 2:00 am NZST

With just two games on the release list for the rest of the year, we were due.