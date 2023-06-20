Get set, there’s a 40 minute long Nintendo Direct this week
Advertisement
Everyone else has had their go this month, now it’s time for Nintendo to show us what they’ve got. This week they’ll have a Nintendo Direct – a big proper one at over 40 minutes long.
Nintendo says the Direct will focus on titles mainly releasing this year, including Pikmin 4.
Here’s the local times.
- Perth – Wednesday, 21 Jun 2023 at 10:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide, Wednesday, 21 Jun 2023 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Darwin, Wednesday, 21 Jun 2023 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Brisbane, Thursday, 22 Jun 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST
- Sydney, Thursday, 22 Jun 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST
- Melbourne, Thursday, 22 Jun 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST
- Canberra, Thursday, 22 Jun 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST
- Auckland, Thursday, 22 Jun 2023 at 2:00 am NZST
With just two games on the release list for the rest of the year, we were due.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
84%
Oh wow!
10%
Great
3%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
3%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments