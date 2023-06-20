2599
Get set, there’s a 40 minute long Nintendo Direct this week

by Daniel VuckovicJune 20, 2023
Everyone else has had their go this month, now it’s time for Nintendo to show us what they’ve got. This week they’ll have a Nintendo Direct – a big proper one at over 40 minutes long.

Nintendo says the Direct will focus on titles mainly releasing this year, including Pikmin 4.

Here’s the local times.

  • Perth – Wednesday, 21 Jun 2023 at 10:00 pm AWST
  • Adelaide, Wednesday, 21 Jun 2023 at 11:30 pm ACST
  • Darwin, Wednesday, 21 Jun 2023 at 11:30 pm ACST
  • Brisbane, Thursday, 22 Jun 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST
  • Sydney, Thursday, 22 Jun 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST
  • Melbourne, Thursday, 22 Jun 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST
  • Canberra, Thursday, 22 Jun 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST
  • Auckland, Thursday, 22 Jun 2023 at 2:00 am NZST

With just two games on the release list for the rest of the year, we were due.

