FIFA 23 is kicking onto Switch this year, but retains its Legacy Edition status

Electronic Arts have announced that FIFA 23 is hitting all platforms this year once more, but unlike the other versions which are seeing a host of improvements and additions, the Switch release is once again the Legacy Edition, meaning that its the same core game as last year.

The only thing new for this version of the game are the kits, clubs, squads and presentation package, the core gameplay is still the same. One new addition though, is the inclusion of Barclays FA Women’s Super League (WSL) and France D1 Arkema (D1F) and the top women’s club teams and stadiums from them, including a few new ones like the Manchester City Academy Stadium.

Australian Sam Kerr is also on the cover, the first time a woman has been on the cover of the game globally. Matildas player Steph Catley previously featured on the Australian version only of FIFA 2016.

But at its heart, the gameplay will be the same as last years FIFA 22, which was the same as FIFA 21, which was the same as FIFA 20, which was the same as FIFA 19, which was a massive improvement from FIFA 18. But at the core, the gameplay is now 5 years old, with very little change to it.

Here are all the game modes that are available to players in FIFA 23 Legacy Edition:

Kick Off

Career Mode

Tournaments – Licensed and Custom, including the UEFA Champions League

Women’s International Cup

Skill Games

Online Seasons & Friendlies

Local Seasons

If you are a fan of FIFA Ultimate Team, that is back again this year and deliver on campaigns throughout the year, keeping the content fresh, it just won’t be the same as the other platforms. Here is what the FUT mode includes:

Manager Tasks

Single Player & Online Seasons, Tournaments & Draft

Online Single Match

Squad Building Challenges

If you want to order the game, you can do so via the eShop and this year the starting price is a little lower than in years past, with the game releasing on September 30.