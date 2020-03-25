1740
0

EB Games suspends game trades, cash payments & repairs from tomorrow as some game releases moved forward

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 25, 2020

EB Games in Australia has been making some changes today, including the early release of some titles set for next week.

The biggest changes are that from tomorrow (26/3) they will no longer be accepting trade-ins for video games and hardware, suspending their Reboot repair program and not accepting cash. Legally that last one is a bit squirrelly, but with everything going on – it’s better to be safe than sorry.

If you have anything to trade in, it’s going to have to wait. Any preorder deals with trade-ins attached will be honoured once the service resumes.

This follows news earlier today first reported by Press-Start, then confirmed by EB themselves that several games with release dates later in the week had been moved to today.

The games released today include Dirt Rally 2.0, Persona 5 Royal, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, La-Mulana 1&2 and Gigantosaurus The Game.

It’s likely that both EB Games and publishers don’t want to sit on the unsold stock should stores be forced to be closed.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
27%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
7%
Hmm
33%
Disappointing!
27%
Grrrr
7%
Posted In
General
Tags
EB Games
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response