EB Games suspends game trades, cash payments & repairs from tomorrow as some game releases moved forward
EB Games in Australia has been making some changes today, including the early release of some titles set for next week.
The biggest changes are that from tomorrow (26/3) they will no longer be accepting trade-ins for video games and hardware, suspending their Reboot repair program and not accepting cash. Legally that last one is a bit squirrelly, but with everything going on – it’s better to be safe than sorry.
📣 An important update for our community … pic.twitter.com/zo44TY4ceK— EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) March 25, 2020
If you have anything to trade in, it’s going to have to wait. Any preorder deals with trade-ins attached will be honoured once the service resumes.
This follows news earlier today first reported by Press-Start, then confirmed by EB themselves that several games with release dates later in the week had been moved to today.
The games released today include Dirt Rally 2.0, Persona 5 Royal, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, La-Mulana 1&2 and Gigantosaurus The Game.
It’s likely that both EB Games and publishers don’t want to sit on the unsold stock should stores be forced to be closed.
SIX awesome new games are OUT NOW instore and online at EB Games!— EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) March 25, 2020
Fun for everyone: https://t.co/4aExIxEyhL pic.twitter.com/zGtTWHEXHp
