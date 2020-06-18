0

EA and Zoink announce Lost in Random, coming to Switch in 2021

by Daniel VuckovicJune 19, 2020

Announced during EA Play this morning, Lost in Random is a brand new game from Zoink. They previously worked on Fe, and their new game is coming to the Switch in 2021.

“As another new IP set in a twisted dystopia where uncertainty and chaos are feared, the game follows Even, a courageous young girl, and her living dice companion, Dicey,” EA says of the new game. “Together, the two embark on a perilous journey where they must learn to embrace the unknown and play the hand they’ve been dealt, in a bid to break the curse of Random. ”

Here’s a first look at the game in action.

