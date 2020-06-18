309
1

EA has five more games coming to Switch in the next 12 month

by Daniel VuckovicJune 19, 2020

During this morning’s EA Play presentation, the company announced that it has seven games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the next 12 months. Two of those we already know, Burnout Paradise Remastered and the newly announced Apex Legends.

Assuming one of those is FIFA 21 that still leaves four games that we don’t know about. What could they be, what would you like to see?

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
EA Play
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.
1 Comments
Leave a response

Leave a Response