E3 is dead again, this time permanently

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, or as everyone called – E3, is officially dead. This time it’s permanently been retired.

In a statement posted by The Washington Post, the ESA has said that “After more than two decades of hosting an event that has served as a central showcase for the U.S. and global video game industry, the Entertainment Software Association has decided to bring E3 to a close”

After more than two decades of serving as a central showcase for the video game industry, ESA has decided to end E3. ESA remains focused on advocating for ESA member companies and the industry workforce who fuel positive cultural and economic impact every day.… — Entertainment Software Association (@theESA) December 12, 2023

The writing has been on the wall for E3. After a data leak in 2019, then event cancellations due to the pandemic, failed digital only events it was only a matter time. Then this year, an in person E3 was set to return – only to be cancelled.

We’ll always have Ravidrums.