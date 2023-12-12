1599
0

E3 is dead again, this time permanently

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 12, 2023
Advertisement

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, or as everyone called – E3, is officially dead. This time it’s permanently been retired.

In a statement posted by The Washington Post, the ESA has said that “After more than two decades of hosting an event that has served as a central showcase for the U.S. and global video game industry, the Entertainment Software Association has decided to bring E3 to a close”

The writing has been on the wall for E3. After a data leak in 2019, then event cancellations due to the pandemic, failed digital only events it was only a matter time. Then this year, an in person E3 was set to return – only to be cancelled.

We’ll always have Ravidrums.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
10%
Fresh
10%
Hmm
30%
Disappointing!
50%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
E3 Expo
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment