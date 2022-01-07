There will be no in-person E3 Expo this year

Hold on if this sounds familiar. This year’s E3 Expo will not be held as an in-person event in 2022 due to, you guessed it, COVID-19.

In a statement, the Entertainment Software Association who run the expo has said that “Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022. We are nonetheless excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon.

Whether or not they hold another “digital” event remains to be seen, with the ESA unable to confirm to IGN that this would be the case.

Even before the pandemic, the relevance of the E3 Expo was waning, even more so in regards to Nintendo. They just run events whenever and however they want. What do you think about a physical E3 event not taking place anymore?

There’s at least one person happy about this.