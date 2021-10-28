110
Duo of isometric Tomb Raiders games, Guardian of Light & Temple of Osiris are coming to Switch

by Daniel Vuckovic October 28, 2021

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Lara Croft grace a Nintendo console, all the way to 2007’s Tomb Raider: Underworld on the Wii. And, while these aren’t traditional Tomb Raider games, Guardian of Light & Temple of Osiris are fun little isometric Tomb Raider spin-offs and should work great on the Switch.

Feral Interactive is porting the two games. They helped bring Alien Isolation and GRID: Autosport to the Switch previously.

Both games are due sometime in 2022, so we’ll let you know when we hear more.

