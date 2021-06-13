Diablo II: Resurrected launches on September 24
Fans of the Diablo series won’t have to wait long to get their hands on some remastered goodness.
Blizzard announced this morning that Diablo II: Resurrected will launch on Switch (as well as other platforms) on the 24th of September. The remaster brings all new visuals, quality of life additions, cross-progression, 8-player multiplayer, and more, on top of the base game (and its expansion!) you know and love. You can even swap between the new visuals and the classic at any time, so long-time fans of of the game can experience the game exactly how they remember it.
You can watch the release date announcement trailer below.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
80%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
20%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments