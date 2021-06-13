457
Diablo II: Resurrected launches on September 24

by Oliver BrandtJune 14, 2021

Fans of the Diablo series won’t have to wait long to get their hands on some remastered goodness.

Blizzard announced this morning that Diablo II: Resurrected will launch on Switch (as well as other platforms) on the 24th of September. The remaster brings all new visuals, quality of life additions, cross-progression, 8-player multiplayer, and more, on top of the base game (and its expansion!) you know and love. You can even swap between the new visuals and the classic at any time, so long-time fans of of the game can experience the game exactly how they remember it.

You can watch the release date announcement trailer below.

