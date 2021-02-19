Blizzard Arcade Collection has arrived on the eShop

It’s Blizzcon time, and unlike year’s past, we as Nintendo fans have a reason to watch.

Blizzard’s first announcement of the day was Blizzard Arcade Collection. It features three older games from their back catalogue The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne.

The collection comes with the Original Editions of the games as they released and Definitive Editions with improvements like widescreen and level maps. There’s also a Watch Mode where you can watch the game play itself and jump in at any time. Also, except for Rock N Roll Racing, the two other games can be saved anywhere now.

A Digital Museum is also included with a bunch of different bonus material, including interviews, unused content, game art and more.

Blizzard Arcade Collection is out now, there are two versions. One with just the games above ($29.95) and another ($44.95) filled with Overwatch and Diablo skins, loot and other goodies.

