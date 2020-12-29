Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is the next NSO Game Trial later this week
Nintendo’s series of “Game Trials” for Nintendo Switch Online members continues later this week – this time it’s Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.
You’ll be able to try out the entire games for a full week, and because it’s the full game if you choose to buy it at the end of the trial the save file can just be used when it unlocks.
The trial goes from Thursday, December 31st at 6:00am AEDT until Wednesday, January 6th 2021. Nintendo Australia hasn’t posted exact times, but in the past other trials have been the same time worldwide.
