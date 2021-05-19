Competition: Three copies of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster on Switch to win

Arriving next week on the Nintendo Switch long awaited remaster of a PlayStation 2 classic. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster drops on the Switch on May 25th* and thanks to Atlus – we’ve got three copies to give away.

We’ll have our review up of the remaster soon, we’ve already had a preview of it. So pass the time until it arrives with that and then enter our competition below.

In our preview we said;

If you’re a fan of JRPGs, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster is absolutely for you. SMT3 is one of the most instrumental games in the genre, and it’s likely to be a fun experience for anyone who vibes with turn-based games. If you’ve played Persona before, but haven’t taken the leap into the series proper, this is as good a place as any to start — it’ll be familiar, but also kinda fresh.

To win one of three copies of the game, entry is simple and multiple entries can be had for following us on social media.

Here’s the entry form;

This competition starts now and until launch day, May 25th. It is only open to Australian residents, each winner will receive one physical copy of the game.



*The deluxe version of the game is available on the 21st on the eShop, the standard edition and physical versions are out on the 25th.