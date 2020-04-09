Brand new move revealed for upcoming new Pokemon, Zarude

It’s been a while since we heard anything about the new Pokemon, Zarude.

Today The Pokémon Company has shown off a new move for it, as well as some new screenshots. When Zarude gets to Level 90 it’ll learn a brand new move called Jungle Healing.

Zarude is a Dark- and Grass-type Pokémon that can grow vines from the back of its neck, its wrists, and the soles of its feet at will. Name: Zarude

Category: Rogue Monkey Pokémon

Height: 5′11″

Weight: 154.3 lbs.

Type: Dark/Grass Once Zarude reaches Lv. 90, it can learn Jungle Healing, a unique move only it can learn. In this Grass-type status move, the Pokémon wraps its vines around trees, absorbs their energy, and then releases that energy combined with its own. Healing power radiates around the area and heals both Zarude and its ally Pokémon – restoring their HP and curing them of any status conditions. Zarude is only available in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield video games and can’t be encountered in regular gameplay.

We still don’t know when Zarude will be released, but he is the feature of the next Pokemon movie so likely to be sometime around its release date in July.