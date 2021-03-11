3629
Biggest digital discount ever on select Super Mario Switch titles from tomorrow

The Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary isn’t over yet and Nintendo is offering their biggest digital discount on three Mario titles from Friday.

Biggest by a whole two percent! Where’s the lie?

Early Friday morning Paper Mario: The Origami King, Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario Odyssey will be 35% off – that brings all of them down to $51.96 (although Nintendo might choose a more rounded number).

✚ Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) – $51.96 (Usually $79.95) – 35% off
✚ Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) – $51.96 (Usually $79.95) – 35% off
✚ Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) – $51.96 (Usually $79.95) – 35% off

We will, of course have these and all the new releases and discounts in our weekly update later tonight.

