Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 43) Say-Gah

Advertisement

A nice little collection of games discounted this week, a lot of Sega stuff, some 2K, Square Enix and some indie things, too. A lot of this has been on sale before, but seeing massive discounts on collections and bundles now in impulse purchase territory is always nice.

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, which only released at the start of the month is already 33% off. By all accounts it’s all a great port, and $60 is a lot better than $90. Also, even though it was only released in August, there’s a discount on Samba de Amigo already, and Etrian Odyssey HD is also discounted so soon after release as well.

Plus, if you don’t want to spend a cool hundred on a new Sonic, there’s always Sonic Mania there for a tenner.

This week’s highlights

✚ ARK: Survival Evolved (Snail Games USA) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Alien: Isolation (SEGA EUR) – $21.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/10) – 27% off

✚ BioShock: The Collection (2K) – $17.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 13/11) – 80% off

✚ Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (2K) – $60.26 (Usually $89.95, ends 13/11) – 33% off

✚ Etrian Odyssey HD (SEGA) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/10) – 40% off

✚ NEO: The World Ends with You (SQUARE ENIX) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition (Take-Two Interactive) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 13/11) – 50% off

✚ OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defence (SMG Studio) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 16/11) – 85% off

✚ Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle (SEGA) – $38.31 (Usually $58.95, ends 31/10) – 35% off

✚ Puyo Puyo Champions (SEGA) – $2.99 (Usually $14.95, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Samba de Amigo: Party Central Digital Deluxe Edition (SEGA) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/10) – 30% off

✚ Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (2K) – $9.59 (Usually $47.95, ends 13/11) – 80% off

✚ Sonic Colours: Ultimate (SEGA) – $25.78 (Usually $64.45, ends 31/10) – 60% off

✚ Sonic Mania (SEGA) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 31/10) – 60% off

✚ TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD (Krome Studios) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Two Point Campus (SEGA) – $21.57 (Usually $47.95, ends 31/10) – 55% off

Everything else….

✚ 0 Degrees (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/11) – 80% off

✚ 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (SEGA) – $33.98 (Usually $84.95, ends 31/10) – 60% off

✚ 20 Ladies (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/11) – 60% off

✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon) – $15.69 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 30% off

✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 2 (Digital Bards) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 30% off

✚ A Normal Lost Phone (Plug In Digital) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ ALIEN WAR (Game Museum) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/11) – 50% off

✚ ARK: Survival Evolved (Snail Games USA) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Accidental Queens Collection (Plug In Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Action Games Bundle (5 in 1) (Drageus Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/11) – 70% off

✚ Adventure Escape Room Bundle (M9 GAMES) – $21.36 (Usually $26.70, ends 16/11) – 20% off

✚ Aery – Calm Mind (EpiXR Games) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 05/11) – 50% off

✚ After Wave: Downfall (7 Raven Studios) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/11) – 50% off

✚ Agatha Knife (Mango Protocol) – $6.38 (Usually $15.95, ends 06/11) – 60% off

✚ Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Plug In Digital) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 31/10) – 60% off

✚ Alien: Isolation (SEGA EUR) – $21.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/10) – 27% off

✚ Aliens Strike (Pix Arts) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ All You Want Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $23.25 (Usually $93.00, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Alt-Frequencies (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ America Wild Hunting (Pix Arts) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Anarcute (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story (Plug In Digital) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Arc of Alchemist (Idea Factory) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/10) – 70% off

✚ Archery Blast (Pix Arts) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Arise + What Lies in the Multiverse Bundle (Untold Tales) – $5.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 18/11) – 90% off

✚ Asdivine Cross (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Asdivine Hearts II (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Ashwalkers (Plug In Digital) – $14.47 (Usually $28.95, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Astria Ascending (Plug In Digital) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Astrologaster (Plug In Digital) – $6.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/10) – 55% off

✚ Away: Journey to the Unexpected (Plug In Digital) – $3.82 (Usually $25.50, ends 31/10) – 85% off

✚ BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/10) – 60% off

✚ BILLIARD (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/11) – 78% off

✚ BQM -BlockQuest Maker- (Wonderland Kazakiri) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 09/11) – 80% off

✚ BROK the InvestiGator (COWCAT) – $22.74 (Usually $34.99, ends 31/10) – 35% off

✚ BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 70% off

✚ Baila Latino (My World) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/11) – 60% off

✚ Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/10) – 50% off

✚ Before I Forget (Plug In Digital) – $6.59 (Usually $10.99, ends 31/10) – 40% off

✚ Billiard: Classic 8 Ball Pool (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/11) – 70% off

✚ BioShock 2 Remastered (2K) – $8.73 (Usually $34.95, ends 13/11) – 75% off

✚ BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition (2K) – $13.98 (Usually $34.95, ends 13/11) – 60% off

✚ BioShock Remastered (2K) – $13.98 (Usually $34.95, ends 13/11) – 60% off

✚ BioShock: The Collection (2K) – $17.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 13/11) – 80% off

✚ Blastoid Breakout (Pix Arts) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Blazing Beaks + Badland Game of the Year Edition (Untold Tales) – $2.23 (Usually $31.50, ends 18/11) – 93% off

✚ Bocce (Pix Arts) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Bombslinger (Plug In Digital) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Bonkies (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Borderlands Legendary Collection (2K) – $17.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 13/11) – 80% off

✚ Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition (2K) – $16.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 13/11) – 67% off

✚ Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (2K) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 13/11) – 75% off

✚ Brain Teaser Bundle (naptime.games) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 19/11) – 90% off

✚ Bubble Bubble Ocean (Pix Arts) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/10) – 50% off

✚ Burly Men at Sea (Plug In Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Bury me, my Love (Plug In Digital) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/10) – 70% off

✚ CANNON ARMY (Pix Arts) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Candy Match Kiddies (Pix Arts) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Canfield Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $5.72 (Usually $11.45, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Carnival Games® (2K) – $10.99 (Usually $54.95, ends 13/11) – 80% off

✚ Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.21 (Usually $10.05, ends 08/11) – 78% off

✚ Catherine: Full Body (SEGA) – $19.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Checkers Master (Pix Arts) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Children of Zodiarcs (Plug In Digital) – $6.74 (Usually $26.99, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out (Tin Man Games) – $2.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/11) – 70% off

✚ Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost (Tin Man Games) – $2.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/11) – 70% off

✚ Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten (Tin Man Games) – $2.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/11) – 70% off

✚ Chroma Squad (Plug In Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 70% off

✚ Clay Skeet Shooting (Pix Arts) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Coffin Dodgers (Wales Interactive) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Color Dot Connect (Kistler Studios) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Colorful Colore (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 19/11) – 67% off

✚ Colossus Down (Mango Protocol) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 06/11) – 60% off

✚ Corridor Z (Mass Creation) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/11) – 85% off

✚ Cthulhu pub (Marginalact) – $2.90 (Usually $14.52, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Cubers: Arena (Teyon) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 70% off

✚ DISTRAINT Collection (Ratalaika Games) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 01/11) – 50% off

✚ DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Daardoa (Vidas Games) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 02/11) – 30% off

✚ Dangerous Relationship (D3PUBLISHER) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Dark Burial (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/11) – 75% off

✚ Darkest Dungeon® (Red Hook Studios) – $13.18 (Usually $32.95, ends 31/10) – 60% off

✚ Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Dawn of the Monsters (WayForward) – $23.58 (Usually $39.30, ends 31/10) – 40% off

✚ Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Interactive) – $22.48 (Usually $44.96, ends 01/11) – 50% off

✚ Death Park (EpiXR Games) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 05/11) – 50% off

✚ Death Squared (SMG Studio) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/11) – 90% off

✚ Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure (COWCAT) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 90% off

✚ Demon’s Tier+ (COWCAT) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 70% off

✚ Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story (D3PUBLISHER) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Deuces Wild – Video Poker (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Disease -Hidden Object- (D3PUBLISHER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Divine Ascent (Timothee Paez) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/11) – 50% off

✚ DoDonPachi Resurrection (Live Wire) – $16.57 (Usually $25.50, ends 08/11) – 35% off

✚ Dominate – Board Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $4.45 (Usually $8.90, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Don’t Knock Twice (Wales Interactive) – $5.59 (Usually $15.99, ends 31/10) – 65% off

✚ Double Kick Heroes (Plug In Digital) – $14.85 (Usually $33.00, ends 31/10) – 55% off

✚ Dracula’s Legacy (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ DragoDino (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Dragon Question (Game Museum) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/11) – 50% off

✚ Drizzlepath: Deja Vu (eastasiasoft) – $4.19 (Usually $10.49, ends 02/11) – 60% off

✚ Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection (K Monkey) – $1.50 (Usually $19.95, ends 07/11) – 92% off

✚ Dungeon Rushers (Plug In Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 85% off

✚ Dungeon and Gravestone (Wonderland Kazakiri) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/11) – 70% off

✚ Dyna Bomb (7 Raven Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 16/11) – 50% off

✚ Dyna Bomb 2 (7 Raven Studios) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/11) – 50% off

✚ Dynos & Ghosts (Pix Arts) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Eat your letters (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Egg Runner (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 15/11) – 20% off

✚ Egg Up (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 15/11) – 20% off

✚ Elypse (Plug In Digital) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 20% off

✚ Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.01 (Usually $6.50, ends 08/11) – 69% off

✚ Espgaluda II -Be Ascension. The Third Bright Stone of Birth- (Live Wire) – $16.57 (Usually $25.50, ends 08/11) – 35% off

✚ Etrian Odyssey HD (SEGA) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/10) – 40% off

✚ Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted (Steel Wool Games) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/10) – 25% off

✚ Fly The Bird (Pix Arts) – $3.19 (Usually $3.99, ends 15/11) – 20% off

✚ Foretales (Plug In Digital) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 25% off

✚ Forty Thieves Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $5.72 (Usually $11.45, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Free Throw Basketball (Pix Arts) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ FreeCell Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $5.72 (Usually $11.45, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Freezer Pops (eastasiasoft) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/11) – 50% off

✚ From Heaven To Earth (EpiXR Games) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 05/11) – 50% off

✚ Gakuen Club (D3PUBLISHER) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Galactic Trooper Armada (Pix Arts) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition (Plug In Digital) – $6.56 (Usually $18.75, ends 31/10) – 65% off

✚ Garden Story (Rose City Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 60% off

✚ Ghost Sweeper (7 Raven Studios) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/11) – 50% off

✚ Ghost of a Tale (Plug In Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/10) – 60% off

✚ Ghosts and Apples (7 Raven Studios) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/11) – 50% off

✚ Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition (HandyGames) – $3.15 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/10) – 93% off

✚ Gleamlight (D3PUBLISHER) – $5.79 (Usually $28.95, ends 08/11) – 80% off

✚ Golf Club Nostalgia / Aspire Ina’s Tale Bundle (Untold Tales) – $2.93 (Usually $34.50, ends 18/11) – 92% off

✚ Grand Prix Racing (Pix Arts) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Grand Slam Tennis (Pix Arts) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Graze Counter GM (Sanuk) – $13.00 (Usually $18.75, ends 30/10) – 31% off

✚ Guards (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/11) – 80% off

✚ Gunslugs (Orange Pixel) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/10) – 50% off

✚ Gunslugs 2 (Orange Pixel) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/10) – 50% off

✚ Gyro Boss DX (Chequered Ink) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Halloween Forever (Vitei Backroom) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 01/11) – 50% off

✚ Harvest Life + Castaway Paradise (Rokaplay) – $6.74 (Usually $44.99, ends 15/11) – 85% off

✚ Healer’s Quest (Plug In Digital) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 55% off

✚ Heroes of Loot (Orange Pixel) – $5.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 26/10) – 50% off

✚ Hexxagon – Board Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $4.45 (Usually $8.90, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Hover (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Iconoclasts (Bifrost Ent.) – $10.19 (Usually $29.99, ends 02/11) – 66% off

✚ Indie Gems Bundle – Explosions Edition (Plug In Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Indie Gems Bundle – JRPG Edition (Plug In Digital) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Indie Gems Bundle – Nonograms edition (Plug In Digital) – $6.24 (Usually $24.99, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Infection – Board Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $4.45 (Usually $8.90, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Infinite Golf 2 (Petite Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/11) – 50% off

✚ Ink Cipher (Chequered Ink) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Instant Sports (Plug In Digital) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 65% off

✚ Instant Sports Plus (Plug In Digital) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/10) – 30% off

✚ Instant Sports Summer Games (Plug In Digital) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 65% off

✚ Instant Sports Winter Games (Plug In Digital) – $20.62 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/10) – 45% off

✚ Iris and the Giant (Plug In Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 60% off

✚ Jacks or Better – Video Poker (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja (Golem Entertainment) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes (Golem Entertainment) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Fighter’s History (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel (Golem Entertainment) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger (Golem Entertainment) – $3.95 (Usually $15.80, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns (Golem Entertainment) – $3.18 (Usually $12.73, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball (Golem Entertainment) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out (Golem Entertainment) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Sly Spy (Golem Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time (Golem Entertainment) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Real Darwin (Golem Entertainment) – $3.18 (Usually $12.75, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes (Golem Entertainment) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire (Golem Entertainment) – $3.30 (Usually $13.20, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider (Golem Entertainment) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Joker Poker – Video Poker (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Kiai Resonance (Timothee Paez) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/11) – 50% off

✚ Kill The Bad Guy (Plug In Digital) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Klondike Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $5.72 (Usually $11.45, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition (Plug In Digital) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $33.75, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Knock ‘Em Down! Bowling (D3PUBLISHER) – $4.41 (Usually $22.05, ends 08/11) – 80% off

✚ L.A. Noire (ROCKSTAR GAMES) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 13/11) – 50% off

✚ Last Beat Enhanced (7 Raven Studios) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/11) – 50% off

✚ League Of Champions Soccer (Pix Arts) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Legend of the Tetrarchs (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Let it roll slide puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Lethis – Path of Progress (Plug In Digital) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/10) – 60% off

✚ Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 70% off

✚ Linelight (Plug In Digital) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 60% off

✚ Links Puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $2.49 (Usually $4.99, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Lost Artifacts: Time Machine (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 02/11) – 35% off

✚ Lost Phone Stories (Plug In Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/10) – 70% off

✚ Mahjong Masters (Kistler Studios) – $3.95 (Usually $7.90, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Mahluk dark demon (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 80% off

✚ Maid of Sker (Wales Interactive) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/10) – 60% off

✚ Mandalas (Kistler Studios) – $2.45 (Usually $4.90, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/10) – 50% off

✚ Marbles Rush (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ MazezaM – Puzzle Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ MechaNika (Mango Protocol) – $3.62 (Usually $9.05, ends 06/11) – 60% off

✚ Meganoid (Orange Pixel) – $5.49 (Usually $10.99, ends 26/10) – 50% off

✚ Melbits World (Plug In Digital) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Metaloid: Origin (7 Raven Studios) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/11) – 50% off

✚ Mini Car Racing 2 (Kistler Studios) – $4.45 (Usually $8.90, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Momonga Pinball Adventures (Plug In Digital) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/10) – 60% off

✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (Milestone) – $3.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 31/10) – 90% off

✚ MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 70% off

✚ Multi Quiz (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/11) – 90% off

✚ Mushihimesama (Live Wire) – $16.57 (Usually $25.50, ends 08/11) – 35% off

✚ My Arctic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ My Exotic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ My Farm (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ My Jurassic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ My Little Fruit Juice Booth (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ My Little Ramenbar (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $6.74 (Usually $22.49, ends 31/10) – 70% off

✚ NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 (2K) – $11.98 (Usually $47.95, ends 13/11) – 75% off

✚ NEO: The World Ends with You (SQUARE ENIX) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Neighbours back From Hell (HandyGames) – $11.95 (Usually $23.95, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ NeuroVoider (Plug In Digital) – $4.20 (Usually $21.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ New Tales from the Borderlands (Take-Two Interactive) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 13/11) – 50% off

✚ New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition (Take-Two Interactive) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 13/11) – 50% off

✚ Niko and the Cubic Curse (Pix Arts) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/11) – 75% off

✚ Nosferatu Lilinor (neon) – $17.40 (Usually $21.75, ends 01/11) – 20% off

✚ OMG Police – Car Chase TV Simulator (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/11) – 80% off

✚ OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defence (SMG Studio) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 16/11) – 85% off

✚ Office Lovers (D3PUBLISHER) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Old School Musical (Plug In Digital) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Old School RPG Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ OlliOlli World (Private Division) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 13/11) – 50% off

✚ Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game™ (SEGA) – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Out of Space: Couch Edition (Plug In Digital) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 65% off

✚ Outlast 2 (Red Barrels) – $5.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 31/10) – 85% off

✚ Outlast: Bundle of Terror (Red Barrels) – $5.01 (Usually $33.45, ends 31/10) – 85% off

✚ PGA TOUR 2K21 (Take-Two Interactive) – $24.98 (Usually $99.95, ends 13/11) – 75% off

✚ PIANISTA (Pianista company) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/11) – 20% off

✚ PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $57.75 (Usually $82.50, ends 31/10) – 30% off

✚ PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $68.25 (Usually $97.50, ends 31/10) – 30% off

✚ Pankapu (Plug In Digital) – $2.69 (Usually $17.99, ends 31/10) – 85% off

✚ Parasomnia Verum (Vidas Games) – $3.50 (Usually $5.00, ends 02/11) – 30% off

✚ Park Inc (Pix Arts) – $3.19 (Usually $3.99, ends 15/11) – 20% off

✚ Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/10) – 50% off

✚ Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle (SEGA) – $38.31 (Usually $58.95, ends 31/10) – 35% off

✚ Persona® 5 Strikers (SEGA) – $29.98 (Usually $99.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off

✚ PictoQuest (Plug In Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Piczle Cross Adventure (Plug In Digital) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Pipe Fitter (Kistler Studios) – $2.95 (Usually $5.90, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Pippu – Bauble Quest (Chequered Ink) – $2.62 (Usually $5.25, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Pix Jungle Adventures (Kistler Studios) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Pop Blocks (Pix Arts) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Pro Flight Simulator (Pix Arts) – $13.79 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Pro Gymnast Simulator (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 18/11) – 90% off

✚ Project Warlock (Crunching Koalas) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Pub Encounter (D3PUBLISHER) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Push the Box – Puzzle Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Push-Ups Workout (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 80% off

✚ Puyo Puyo Champions (SEGA) – $2.99 (Usually $14.95, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® (SEGA) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Puzzle 9 (Pix Arts) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Pyramid Quest (EntwicklerX) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/10) – 70% off

✚ Radiant Silvergun (Live Wire) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Radon Break (EntwicklerX) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/10) – 70% off

✚ Raining Blobs (Plug In Digital) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Red Ball Escape (Kistler Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Red Square Escape 2 (Kistler Studios) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $11.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 31/10) – 70% off

✚ Residual (Orange Pixel) – $16.00 (Usually $32.00, ends 26/10) – 50% off

✚ Retro Classix 2-in-1 : Heavy Barrel & Super BurgerTime (Golem Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Express Raider & Shootout (Golem Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Gate of Doom & Wizard Fire (Golem Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Retro Classix 2in1: Bad Dudes & Two Crude Dudes (Golem Entertainment) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Retro Classix 4in1 Pack: Sly Spy, Shootout, Wizard Fire & Super Real Darwin (Golem Entertainment) – $3.99(Usually $19.95, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East (Golem Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Retro Game Pack (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 80% off

✚ Revenge of Banana (Weakfish Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 09/11) – 25% off

✚ Revita (Plug In Digital) – $19.12 (Usually $25.50, ends 31/10) – 25% off

✚ Revolver and Co (Chequered Ink) – $4.89 (Usually $9.79, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Riddled Corpses EX (COWCAT) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder™ (SEGA) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Ruggnar (Plug In Digital) – $13.65 (Usually $21.00, ends 31/10) – 35% off

✚ Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure (7 Raven Studios) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/11) – 50% off

✚ SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA AGES Columns II: A Voyage Through Time (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA AGES Gain Ground (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA AGES Ichidant-R (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA AGES Out Run (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA AGES Phantasy Star (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2 (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA AGES Shinobi (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA AGES Space Harrier (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA AGES Thunder Force IV (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA AGES Virtua Racing (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land (SEGA) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ SEGA® Mega Drive Classics™ (SEGA) – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ SHINRAI – Broken Beyond Despair (Ratalaika Games) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 01/11) – 50% off

✚ SPACETIME ODISSEY (Pix Arts) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Samba de Amigo: Party Central (SEGA) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/10) – 30% off

✚ ScourgeBringer (Plug In Digital) – $10.20 (Usually $25.50, ends 31/10) – 60% off

✚ Secrets of Magic – The Book of Spells (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/11) – 50% off

✚ Secrets of Magic 2 – Witches & Wizards (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/11) – 50% off

✚ Secrets of Me (D3PUBLISHER) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Seduction: A Monk’s Fate (eastasiasoft) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/11) – 60% off

✚ Seek Hearts (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Sephirothic Stories (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Shape of the World (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $22.78 (Usually $75.95, ends 16/11) – 70% off

✚ Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster (SEGA) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 31/10) – 60% off

✚ Shining Resonance Refrain (SEGA) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (2K) – $9.59 (Usually $47.95, ends 13/11) – 80% off

✚ Silent Paws: Winter Quest (Ultimate Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/10) – 30% off

✚ Sissa’s Path (eastasiasoft) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/11) – 30% off

✚ Sit-Ups Workout (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 80% off

✚ Skabma – Snowfall (Plug In Digital) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/10) – 20% off

✚ Skelittle: A Giant Party! (Plug In Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Skellboy Refractured (Fabraz) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 70% off

✚ Skittles (Pix Arts) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Sofiya and the Ancient Clan (eastasiasoft) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/11) – 60% off

✚ SolSeraph (SEGA) – $4.59 (Usually $22.95, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Solitaire: Classic Card Game (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/11) – 70% off

✚ Sonic Colours: Ultimate (SEGA) – $25.78 (Usually $64.45, ends 31/10) – 60% off

✚ Sonic Forces™ (SEGA) – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Sonic Mania (SEGA) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 31/10) – 60% off

✚ Souldiers (Plug In Digital) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 35% off

✚ Space Grunts (Orange Pixel) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 26/10) – 50% off

✚ Space Wars (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 15/11) – 20% off

✚ Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/10) – 70% off

✚ Spider Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $5.72 (Usually $11.45, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ SpiritSphere DX (Fabraz) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 70% off

✚ Splash Cars (eastasiasoft) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/11) – 60% off

✚ Splasher (Plug In Digital) – $4.40 (Usually $22.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Splatter – Zombiecalypse Now + The Hong Kong Massacre (Untold Tales) – $2.99 (Usually $42.00, ends 18/11) – 93% off

✚ Stardash (Orange Pixel) – $5.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 26/10) – 50% off

✚ Strike Daz Cans (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 15/11) – 20% off

✚ Sudoku Master (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 15/11) – 20% off

✚ Super Cyborg (Drageus Games) – $2.62 (Usually $10.50, ends 19/11) – 75% off

✚ Super Disc Soccer (Kistler Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (SEGA) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Super One More Jump (SMG Studio) – $1.50 (Usually $7.99, ends 16/11) – 81% off

✚ Super Rocket Shootout (Plug In Digital) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 85% off

✚ Super Shape Shooter (Kistler Studios) – $2.95 (Usually $5.90, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/10) – 70% off

✚ Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/10) – 50% off

✚ Sweet Bakery Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/11) – 80% off

✚ Sweet Sugar Candy (Pix Arts) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Swordbreaker The Game (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/11) – 80% off

✚ THE Bass Fishing (D3PUBLISHER) – $6.72 (Usually $21.00, ends 08/11) – 68% off

✚ THE Number Puzzle (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.32 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 69% off

✚ TOUHOU Spell Bubble (TAITO) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 05/11) – 50% off

✚ TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD (Krome Studios) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Tales from the Borderlands (Take-Two Interactive) – $22.77 (Usually $37.95, ends 13/11) – 40% off

✚ Tales of the Orient – The Rising Sun (Joindots) – $11.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 01/11) – 50% off

✚ Tallowmere (Teyon) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/10) – 70% off

✚ Team Sonic Racing™ (SEGA) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Tennis (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/11) – 78% off

✚ The Bunker (Wales Interactive) – $6.82 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/10) – 65% off

✚ The Charming Empire (D3PUBLISHER) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/11) – 60% off

✚ The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition (Plug In Digital) – $28.47 (Usually $56.95, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ The Great Perhaps (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/11) – 90% off

✚ The Hong Kong Massacre / BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Bundle (Untold Tales) – $4.49 (Usually $59.99, ends 18/11) – 93% off

✚ The Last Door – Complete Edition (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ The Mummy Demastered (WayForward) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ The Next Penelope (Plug In Digital) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ The Outer Worlds (Private Division) – $29.66 (Usually $44.95, ends 13/11) – 34% off

✚ The Persistence (Firesprite) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/10) – 90% off

✚ The Shapeshifting Detective (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/10) – 40% off

✚ The Sinking City (Frogwares) – $11.10 (Usually $74.00, ends 16/11) – 85% off

✚ The Skylia Prophecy (7 Raven Studios) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/11) – 50% off

✚ The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition! (Tin Man Games) – $3.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 17/11) – 90% off

✚ They Always Run (Plug In Digital) – $16.57 (Usually $25.50, ends 31/10) – 35% off

✚ Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/10) – 30% off

✚ Time Carnage (Wales Interactive) – $6.82 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/10) – 65% off

✚ Timore 5 (Vidas Games) – $12.88 (Usually $18.41, ends 02/11) – 30% off

✚ Timore Redo (Vidas Games) – $18.90 (Usually $27.00, ends 02/11) – 30% off

✚ Tiny World Racing (Chequered Ink) – $2.24 (Usually $4.49, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ Top Down Racer (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Top Gun Air Combat (Pix Arts) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Transcripted (Plug In Digital) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $6.37 (Usually $25.50, ends 12/11) – 75% off

✚ Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/11) – 75% off

✚ Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Frozenbyte) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 12/11) – 75% off

✚ Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/11) – 75% off

✚ Turbo Skiddy Racing (Pix Arts) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Two Point Campus (SEGA) – $21.57 (Usually $47.95, ends 31/10) – 55% off

✚ UNI (Game Museum) – $3.50 (Usually $7.00, ends 14/11) – 50% off

✚ US Navy Sea Conflict (Pix Arts) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Valkyria Chronicles (SEGA) – $8.08 (Usually $26.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off

✚ Valkyria Chronicles + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle (SEGA) – $22.72 (Usually $90.90, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Valkyria Chronicles 4 (SEGA) – $12.79 (Usually $63.95, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Video Poker Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $6.45 (Usually $12.90, ends 31/10) – 50% off

✚ WRITHE (MissionCtrlStudios) – $2.33 (Usually $12.99, ends 02/11) – 82% off

✚ WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Take-Two Interactive) – $15.99 (Usually $79.95, ends 13/11) – 80% off

✚ WeakWood Throne (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/11) – 80% off

✚ White Night (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Winds of Change (Crunching Koalas) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 60% off

✚ Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2 (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ XCOM® 2 Collection (2K) – $13.49 (Usually $89.95, ends 13/11) – 85% off

✚ Xenon Valkyrie+ (COWCAT) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Yono and the Celestial Elephants (Plug In Digital) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Zombie Night Terror (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Zombie Raid (Pix Arts) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Zombie’s Cool (Game Museum) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/11) – 50% off

✚ Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (Disney Electronic Content) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 31/10) – 50% off