Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 31) Bit of this
A little bit of everything this week, some smaller indie things and some bigger games as well – lots of them for the cheapest they’ve ever been.
Trying a little bit of a different format this week, it won’t work when there’s many games on sale but it gives you more information up front on the best stuff.
New sales highlights
✚ Conan Chop Chop (Funcom Oslo) – $13.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ Donut County (Annapurna Interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 06/08) – 71% off
✚ Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Annapurna Interactive) – $19.99 (Usually $33.99, ends 06/08) – 41% off
✚ Neon White (Annapurna Interactive) – $23.95 (Usually $34.95, ends 06/08) – 31% off
✚ Sayonara Wild Hearts (Annapurna Interactive) – $10.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 06/08) – 42% off
✚ Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Activision) – $27.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 06/08) – 60% off
✚ The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD PROJEKT) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Frozenbyte) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 09/08) – 75% off
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon) – $15.59 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/08) – 31% off
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 2 (Digital Bards) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/08) – 30% off
✚ 64.0 (indienova) – $1.99 (Usually $4.00, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ 80’s OVERDRIVE (Insane Code) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ A Juggler’s Tale (Assemble Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/08) – 80% off
✚ A Memoir Blue (Annapurna Interactive) – $7.19 (Usually $10.95, ends 06/08) – 34% off
✚ ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun (Good Shepherd) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Aeon Must Die! (Focus Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/08) – 50% off
✚ AeternoBlade (CORECELL) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/08) – 70% off
✚ AeternoBlade II (CORECELL) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 23/08) – 70% off
✚ All-Star Fruit Racing (3DClouds) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/08) – 90% off
✚ Alvastia Chronicles (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Amazing Princess Sarah (Haruneko Entertainment) – $4.87 (Usually $9.75, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ An American Werewolf in L.A. (Aurita Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/08) – 80% off
✚ AngerForce: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch (indienova) – $8.99 (Usually $13.50, ends 22/08) – 33% off
✚ Ara Fell Enhanced Edition (DANGEN Entertainment) – $8.10 (Usually $27.00, ends 31/07) – 70% off
✚ Armed Emeth (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Ashen (Annapurna Interactive) – $13.49 (Usually $53.99, ends 06/08) – 75% off
✚ Astalon: Tears of the Earth (DANGEN Entertainment) – $12.60 (Usually $25.20, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit- (DIGIMERCE) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/08) – 40% off
✚ BIG Kids & Toddlers Educational Learning Games Collection Bundle 5-in-1 (McPeppergames) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/08) – 35% off
✚ BQM -BlockQuest Maker- (Wonderland Kazakiri) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ Banners of Ruin (Goblinz Studio) – $2.89 (Usually $28.95, ends 16/08) – 90% off
✚ Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials (DANGEN Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/07) – 40% off
✚ Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Between Time: Escape Room (mc2games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/08) – 60% off
✚ Big Kids Games Collection Bundle 6-in-1 Funny Educational Children & Toddler Learning Pack (McPeppergames) – $48.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 25/08) – 35% off
✚ Big XXL Kids Games Collection Bundle 11-in-1 Educational Children Learning Fun (McPeppergames) – $71.50(Usually $110.00, ends 25/08) – 35% off
✚ Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ Black Future ’88 (Good Shepherd) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom (KEMCO) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Bonds of the Skies (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 09/08) – 50% off
✚ Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story:COMBAT (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (DANGEN Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/07) – 70% off
✚ Call of Cthulhu (Focus Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/08) – 50% off
✚ Calm Colors (naptime.games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 27/08) – 50% off
✚ Candleman (indienova) – $14.69 (Usually $21.00, ends 22/08) – 30% off
✚ Cards of the Dead (JanduSoft) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Chants of Sennaar (Focus Entertainment) – $26.95 (Usually $29.95, ends 05/09) – 10% off
✚ Conan Chop Chop (Funcom Oslo) – $13.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Cop Car Police Simulator Chase – Car games simulator & driving (Midnight Works) – $1.50 (Usually $12.99, ends 15/08) – 88% off
✚ Corridor Z (Mass Creation) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 10/08) – 85% off
✚ Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time (Activision) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy (Activision) – $27.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 06/08) – 60% off
✚ Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Activision) – $24.45 (Usually $69.95, ends 06/08) – 65% off
✚ Crazy Strike Bowling EX (CORECELL) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/08) – 70% off
✚ Cruel Bands Career (indienova) – $3.99 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/08) – 34% off
✚ Crystal Ortha (KEMCO) – $12.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 45% off
✚ Cubers: Arena (Teyon) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/08) – 70% off
✚ Curse of the Dead Gods (Focus Entertainment) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/08) – 60% off
✚ Deadly Days (Assemble Entertainment) – $8.55 (Usually $28.50, ends 24/08) – 70% off
✚ Deep Diving Adventures (Jujubee) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 08/08) – 90% off
✚ Delivery From the Pain (indienova) – $9.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/08) – 33% off
✚ Devil Slayer Raksasi (indienova) – $14.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 33% off
✚ Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ Donut County (Annapurna Interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 06/08) – 71% off
✚ Dordogne (Focus Entertainment) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/08) – 20% off
✚ DreamBall (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Duel on Board (indienova) – $6.93 (Usually $9.90, ends 22/08) – 30% off
✚ Dungeon and Gravestone (Wonderland Kazakiri) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Eight Dragons (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/08) – 75% off
✚ Elliot (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/08) – 75% off
✚ Empire of Angels IV (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/08) – 60% off
✚ Encodya (Assemble Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 24/08) – 90% off
✚ Evertried (DANGEN Entertainment) – $10.08 (Usually $25.20, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ Evil Inside (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/08) – 75% off
✚ Exodemon (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/08) – 75% off
✚ FAR: Lone Sails (Assemble Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/08) – 80% off
✚ FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! (Focus Entertainment) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 01/08) – 25% off
✚ Fairy Elements (KEMCO) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 30% off
✚ Family Tree (eastasiasoft) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 10/08) – 80% off
✚ Farabel (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/08) – 90% off
✚ Figment 1 + Figment 2 (Bedtime Digital) – $32.45 (Usually $59.00, ends 24/08) – 45% off
✚ Florence (Annapurna Interactive) – $2.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 06/08) – 65% off
✚ Forklift Extreme (LMG) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/08) – 80% off
✚ Galactic Wars EX (JanduSoft) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Gemini (indienova) – $6.29 (Usually $6.99, ends 22/08) – 10% off
✚ Ghost Blade HD (eastasiasoft) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 10/08) – 70% off
✚ Go Rally (Inputwish) – $16.45 (Usually $32.90, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Gone Home (Annapurna Interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 06/08) – 71% off
✚ Gorogoa (Annapurna Interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 06/08) – 71% off
✚ Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny (orange) – $10.82 (Usually $15.46, ends 15/08) – 30% off
✚ Guess the Character (JanduSoft) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $3.71 (Usually $13.50, ends 26/08) – 73% off
✚ Hammer Kid (Gameforge 4D) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/08) – 80% off
✚ Hampuzz (orange) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ Harvest Life + Castaway Paradise (Rokaplay) – $8.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 24/08) – 80% off
✚ Heaven Dust (indienova) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Heaven Dust 2 (indienova) – $14.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 33% off
✚ Heirs of the Kings (KEMCO) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 30% off
✚ Henchman Story (Top Hat Studios) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/08) – 65% off
✚ Hermitage: Strange Case Files (Giiku Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ Hindsight (Annapurna Interactive) – $13.29 (Usually $19.95, ends 06/08) – 33% off
✚ Hyper-5 (eastasiasoft) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/08) – 30% off
✚ I Am Dead (Annapurna Interactive) – $12.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ If Found… (Annapurna Interactive) – $7.95 (Usually $15.99, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ Indiecalypse (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/08) – 75% off
✚ Interrogation: You will be deceived (Assemble Entertainment) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/08) – 80% off
✚ Inukari – Chase of Deception (RedDeer.Games) – $2.24 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/08) – 75% off
✚ Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- (DIGIMERCE) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/08) – 40% off
✚ Jessika (Assemble Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/08) – 90% off
✚ John Wick Hex (Good Shepherd) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Jumping Joe & Friends (naptime.games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 27/08) – 50% off
✚ KAUIL’S TREASURE (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/08) – 75% off
✚ KURSK (Jujubee) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/08) – 80% off
✚ Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim (Top Hat Studios) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ Kawaii Slime Arena (JanduSoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Annapurna Interactive) – $19.99 (Usually $33.99, ends 06/08) – 41% off
✚ Kids Box (naptime.games) – $9.75 (Usually $65.00, ends 25/08) – 85% off
✚ Kitty Love -Way to look for love- (DIGIMERCE) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/08) – 40% off
✚ Lacuna (Assemble Entertainment) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/08) – 30% off
✚ Last Stop (Annapurna Interactive) – $12.95 (Usually $32.95, ends 06/08) – 61% off
✚ Legend of Ixtona (KEMCO) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 30% off
✚ Legend of Keepers (Goblinz Studio) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 16/08) – 90% off
✚ Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry (Assemble Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 24/08) – 90% off
✚ Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice (Assemble Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 24/08) – 90% off
✚ Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game (flow) – $2.79 (Usually $6.99, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Liberated (Walkabout Games) – $4.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/08) – 85% off
✚ Liberated: Enhanced Edition (Walkabout Games) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/08) – 75% off
✚ Liberated: Enhanced Edition + NecroWorm Bundle (Walkabout Games) – $3.45 (Usually $34.50, ends 16/08) – 90% off
✚ Liege Dragon (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ LootLite (JanduSoft) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/08) – 30% off
✚ Lost Artifacts: Soulstone (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/08) – 35% off
✚ Lost Ruins (DANGEN Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Luna & Monsters Tower Defense -The deprived magical kingdom- (Luna’s Tail Creative) – $5.76 (Usually $19.20, ends 05/08) – 70% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/08) – 70% off
✚ MEGALAN 11 (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ Masters of Anima (Focus Entertainment) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 01/08) – 75% off
✚ Milanoir (Good Shepherd) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ MiniGolf Tour (JanduSoft) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 26/08) – 75% off
✚ Minoria (DANGEN Entertainment) – $10.08 (Usually $25.20, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ Minute of Islands (Assemble Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/08) – 80% off
✚ Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (DANGEN Entertainment) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 31/07) – 60% off
✚ Momolu and Friends (naptime.games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/08) – 80% off
✚ Monster Prom: XXL (Those Awesome Guys) – $7.43 (Usually $23.99, ends 26/08) – 69% off
✚ Monster Train First Class (Good Shepherd) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Mundaun (Annapurna Interactive) – $14.95 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ Music Racer (Sometimes You) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition (Funcom Oslo) – $27.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 02/08) – 60% off
✚ My Dangerous Life (Giiku Games) – $12.67 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/08) – 35% off
✚ Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff- (DIGIMERCE) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 25/08) – 40% off
✚ NecroWorm (Walkabout Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ Neon White (Annapurna Interactive) – $23.95 (Usually $34.95, ends 06/08) – 31% off
✚ Never Breakup (indienova) – $10.49 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/08) – 30% off
✚ Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/08) – 75% off
✚ OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK (KADOKAWA) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 01/08) – 50% off
✚ OlliOlli: Switch Stance (Good Shepherd) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Om Nom: Coloring, Toons & Puzzle (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 27/08) – 50% off
✚ Overrogue (KEMCO) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 30% off
✚ Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room (mc2games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/08) – 60% off
✚ Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s (Sometimes You) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Party Treats (naptime.games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 27/08) – 50% off
✚ Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey (Assemble Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/08) – 90% off
✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ Puzzle Book (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 27/08) – 50% off
✚ Pyramid Quest (EntwicklerX) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/08) – 70% off
✚ Q REMASTERED (liica) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Quell Zen (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ REDO! (Top Hat Studios) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/08) – 65% off
✚ Radon Break (EntwicklerX) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/08) – 70% off
✚ Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 10/08) – 40% off
✚ Rayland (eastasiasoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ Regular Factory: Escape Room (mc2games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/08) – 60% off
✚ Reknum (JanduSoft) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/08) – 75% off
✚ Reversi Let’s Go (indienova) – $4.89 (Usually $6.99, ends 22/08) – 30% off
✚ Rise of the Third Power (DANGEN Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ RoboPhobik (Haruneko Entertainment) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/08) – 70% off
✚ Rodent Warriors (JanduSoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Rotating Brave (COSEN) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/08) – 60% off
✚ SGC – Short Games Collection #1 (Nerd Monkeys) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 14/08) – 50% off
✚ SHAPE SUITABLE (liica) – $4.50 (Usually $11.25, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Sayonara Wild Hearts (Annapurna Interactive) – $10.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 06/08) – 42% off
✚ Semblance (Good Shepherd) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/08) – 50% off
✚ Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/08) – 60% off
✚ Shady Part of Me (Focus Entertainment) – $9.18 (Usually $22.95, ends 01/08) – 60% off
✚ Shakes on a Plane (Assemble Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/08) – 90% off
✚ Sheepo (Top Hat Studios) – $5.77 (Usually $16.50, ends 15/08) – 65% off
✚ Smelter (DANGEN Entertainment) – $12.60 (Usually $25.20, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Smoots Golf (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/08) – 75% off
✚ Smoots World Cup Tennis (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/08) – 75% off
✚ Snake vs Snake (Pretty Fly Games) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 30% off
✚ SnowRunner (Focus Entertainment) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 01/08) – 40% off
✚ Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 26/08) – 73% off
✚ Soulsland (Nerd Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/08) – 90% off
✚ Space Revenge (JanduSoft) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 26/08) – 75% off
✚ Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/08) – 70% off
✚ SpiderSolitaire BLACK (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 26/08) – 73% off
✚ Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds (Focus Entertainment) – $11.38 (Usually $37.95, ends 01/08) – 70% off
✚ Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- (DIGIMERCE) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/08) – 40% off
✚ Spirit Arena (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/08) – 75% off
✚ Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy (Activision) – $27.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 06/08) – 60% off
✚ Squabble (Atomic Realm) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Stellar Interface (ImaginationOverflow) – $1.56 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/08) – 92% off
✚ Stencil Art (naptime.games) – $1.55 (Usually $5.99, ends 27/08) – 74% off
✚ Stick Fight: The Game (Landfall Games) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 25/08) – 40% off
✚ Storyteller (Annapurna Interactive) – $17.49 (Usually $21.95, ends 06/08) – 20% off
✚ Street Racer Underground (JanduSoft) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Succubus With Guns (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Sudoku Classic (G-MODE) – $2.24 (Usually $9.15, ends 26/08) – 76% off
✚ Super Hyperactive Ninja (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/08) – 75% off
✚ Super Jumpy Ball (Pretty Fly Games) – $5.53 (Usually $7.90, ends 14/08) – 30% off
✚ Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/08) – 70% off
✚ Superola Champion Edition (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ Swapperoo (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 13/08) – 75% off
✚ Tallowmere (Teyon) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/08) – 70% off
✚ Telling Lies (Annapurna Interactive) – $6.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 06/08) – 74% off
✚ Tested on Humans: Escape Room (mc2games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/08) – 60% off
✚ The Innsmouth Case (Assemble Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/08) – 90% off
✚ The Last Dead End (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/08) – 75% off
✚ The Legend of Dark Witch (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off
✚ The Lost Cube (JanduSoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ The Park (Funcom Oslo) – $6.20 (Usually $15.50, ends 02/08) – 60% off
✚ The Wake (indienova) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 22/08) – 30% off
✚ The Witch’s House MV (DANGEN Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/07) – 40% off
✚ The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD PROJEKT) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (CD PROJEKT) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ Thunder Kid II: Null Mission (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 10/08) – 70% off
✚ Tiny Lands (naptime.games) – $4.45 (Usually $8.90, ends 27/08) – 50% off
✚ Total Arcade Racing (Pretty Fly Games) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/08) – 30% off
✚ Tower Princess (AwekTeam) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt (HandyGames) – $14.50 (Usually $29.00, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Trigger Witch (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 10/08) – 60% off
✚ Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $6.37 (Usually $25.50, ends 09/08) – 75% off
✚ Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/08) – 75% off
✚ Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Frozenbyte) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 09/08) – 75% off
✚ Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/08) – 75% off
✚ Turn-Based Strategy Bundle (Goblinz Studio) – $13.60 (Usually $90.72, ends 16/08) – 85% off
✚ Twelve Minutes (Annapurna Interactive) – $16.39 (Usually $32.95, ends 06/08) – 50% off
✚ Tyd wag vir Niemand (SKERMUNKEL STUDIOS) – $1.62 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/08) – 88% off
✚ Ultra Age (DANGEN Entertainment) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/07) – 40% off
✚ V.O.I.D. (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ VAMPYR (Focus Entertainment) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 01/08) – 70% off
✚ Velocity Noodle (Top Hat Studios) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/08) – 50% off
✚ Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ WAIFU IMPACT (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway (CORECELL) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/08) – 70% off
✚ Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Focus Entertainment) – $10.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/08) – 65% off
✚ Wenjia (indienova) – $4.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 22/08) – 52% off
✚ What Remains of Edith Finch (Annapurna Interactive) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 06/08) – 75% off
✚ What The Fork (Bit2Good) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Why Pizza? (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Witchcrafty (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Without Escape (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 10/08) – 80% off
✚ Wizodd (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Wolf Simulator: RPG Survival Animal Battle (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER) – $1.59 (Usually $14.90, ends 16/08) – 89% off
✚ XEL (Assemble Entertainment) – $7.12 (Usually $28.50, ends 24/08) – 75% off
✚ Xenon Racer (3DClouds) – $2.98 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 87% off