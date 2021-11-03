862
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Shin Megami Tensei V

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 4, 2021

Shin Megami Tensei V was one of the first games announced for the Nintendo Switch. Come November 12th; there will have been 1764 days between the announcement and release.

Speaking of big numbers, there have been over 200 trailers for the game between now and then. If you’ve wanted to know anything about the game, there’s been no shortage of ways to find out.

Luckily Shin Megami Tensei V is being distributed and published by Nintendo, so that means it’s an eShop voucher game and seems to be getting the usual Nintendo discounts. There’s nothing crazy, but it’s something.

Shin Megami Tensei V is out on November 12th.

Amazon.com.au

  • Shin Megami Tensei V – $68 – Link

DX Collectables

  • TBC

Big W

  • Shin Megami Tensei V – $69Link

Catch

  • Shin Megami Tensei V – $69Link

Critical Hit

  • Shin Megami Tensei V – $69.00Link

EB Games

  • Shin Megami Tensei V – $79.95 – Link

eShop

  • Shin Megami Tensei V – $79.95Link

Gamesmen

  • TBC

JB Hi-Fi

  • Shin Megami Tensei V – $69 – Link

MightyApe

  • Shin Megami Tensei V – $68Link

OzGameShop

  • Shin Megami Tensei V – $76.39Link

Target

  • TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

