Aussie Bargain Roundup: Shin Megami Tensei V

Shin Megami Tensei V was one of the first games announced for the Nintendo Switch. Come November 12th; there will have been 1764 days between the announcement and release.

Speaking of big numbers, there have been over 200 trailers for the game between now and then. If you’ve wanted to know anything about the game, there’s been no shortage of ways to find out.

Luckily Shin Megami Tensei V is being distributed and published by Nintendo, so that means it’s an eShop voucher game and seems to be getting the usual Nintendo discounts. There’s nothing crazy, but it’s something.

Shin Megami Tensei V is out on November 12th.

Amazon.com.au

Shin Megami Tensei V – $68 – Link

DX Collectables

TBC

Big W

Shin Megami Tensei V – $69 – Link

Catch

Shin Megami Tensei V – $69 – Link

Critical Hit

Shin Megami Tensei V – $69.00 – Link

EB Games

Shin Megami Tensei V – $79.95 – Link

eShop

Shin Megami Tensei V – $79.95 – Link Use a game voucher to get the game for $67.45

– Link

Gamesmen

TBC

JB Hi-Fi

Shin Megami Tensei V – $69 – Link

MightyApe

Shin Megami Tensei V – $68 – Link

OzGameShop

Shin Megami Tensei V – $76.39 – Link

Target

TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.