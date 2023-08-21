Aussie Bargain Roundup: Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch

Advertisement

When Mortal Kombat 11 was announced for Switch, we never expected that. Then the port turned out quite good too. Now four years later and the Switch entering its twilight, next-gen consoles now in full swing, we didn’t think we’d get this one either.

But Mortal Kombat 1 is coming to the Switch, and while we’ll have to wait and see how it turns out – should the port be as good as 11’s, then we’ve nothing to worry about – right?

On the other consoles (digital aside) there’s a premium version of the game with all the DLC. Switch owners don’t have to worry about that with just SKU physically. It also appears that all of the game may be on the card with no download warning present – hopefully, that’s accurate.

Mortal Kombat 1 is out on September 19th, unless you buy the Premium Edition digitally and then you get it on the 15th.

Amazon.com.au

Mortal Kombat 1 – $74.99 – Link

Big W

Mortal Kombat 1 – $79 – Link

EB Games

Mortal Kombat 1 – $99.95 – Link

eShop

Mortal Kombat 1 – $99.95 – Link

– Link Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition – $139.95 – Link Premium Edition includes Kombat Pack, 1 week early access to downloadable content characters, and 1250 Dragon Krystals (In-game Currency).

– Link

The Gamesmen

Mortal Kombat 1 – $79.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Mortal Kombat 1 – $89 – Link

MightyApe

Mortal Kombat 1 – $69 – Link

