1333
0

All the Australian Nintendo Black Friday Deals for 2020

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 22, 2020

Black Friday approaches once again and once again this’ll be the best place to find all the Nintendo deals going down. We’re hoping for hardware, games, MicroSD cards and more. It’s been a hell of a year, let’s get us some good deals.

Because the black Friday ‘day’ is so loose here, some stores are offering deals now, some across a couple of days and some just on the day.

Keep checking back, we’re constantly updating this article and our Twitter feed will have instant updates as well.

Note: If you’re an international reader, these prices will be in AUD unless specified or it’s from a retailer that ships to Australia.

If you see a better deal on the day, let us know in the comments or on Twitter.

Nintendo eShop

Last year Nintendo had a Cyber Deals promotion, we hope they will this year too. It’ll go live Thursday night if they do.

Amazon.com.au

Nothing is live yet, expect it at midnight Thursday. Here’s a preview

Games

  • Up to 50% off select bestselling video games

Some we’ve noticed already

  • 51 Worldwide Games – $39
  • Fairy Tale – $54.18
  • Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $84

Micro SD Cards

  • Save up to 25% off RRP on select SanDisk Ultra microSD range
  • Save up to 38% off RRP on select Sandisk Extreme range

Big W

  • Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Code + 3 Months Nintendo Switch Online – $429
  • Nintendo Switch Lite (all colours) – $289
  • Nintendo Switch Joy-Con various colours – $99
  • Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $89
  • Ring Fit Adventure – $99

There’s also a range of other deals for accessories and cases. See them all here.

Coles

  • 15% off Nintendo eShop credit (all denominations) – Link
  • 15% off “Kid and Teens” cards which include JB Hi-Fi among others.

EB Games

Has some accessories on sale, will have more games on Friday we guess.

50% sales (Accessories)

50% off Sale      
Title Was Now % Off
Nintendo Switch PDP Mario Wired Fight Pad Pro Controller $34.95 $17.48 50%
Nintendo Switch PDP Link Wired Fight Pad Pro Controller $34.95 $17.48 50%
Nintendo Switch PDP Link Wired Fight Pad Pro Controller $34.95 $17.48 50%
Nintendo Switch PDP Yoshi Wired Fight Pad Pro $34.95 $17.48 50%
Nintendo Switch PDP Pikachu Wired Fight Pad Pro Controller $49.95 $24.98 50%
Nintendo Switch PDP Zelda Wired Fight Pad Pro Controller $34.95 $17.48 50%
@Play New 3DS XL Slim Fit Case $4.95 $2.48 50%
Nintendo Switch Zelda Collector’s Edition Screen Protection & Skins $19.95 $9.98 50%
Nintendo Switch PDP Pichu Wired Fight Pad Pro $49.95 $24.98 50%
Nintendo Switch PDP Jigglypuff Wired Fight Pad Pro $49.95 $24.98 50%
Nintendo Switch PDP Sonic Wired Fight Pad Pro Controller $34.95 $17.48 50%
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Play and Protect Skin $19.95 $9.98 50%
STEALTH HD-100 HDMI 10m High-Speed Premium Cable with Ethernet & 4K $29.95 $14.98 50%
Super Mario HORI Lux Pouch For Nintendo Switch & Nintendo Switch Lite $19.95 $9.98 50%
Xbox One Thumb & Trigger Grips $14.95 $7.48 50%
@Play Nintendo Switch Tennis Racquet 2-Pack $14.95 $7.48 50%
STEALTH HD-50 HDMI 10m High-Speed Cable with Ethernet $29.95 $14.98 50%
@Play Nintendo Switch Lite Silicon Case – Green $4.95 $2.48 50%
Nintendo Switch – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild HORI Slim Pouch $19.95 $9.98 50%
PlayStation 4 Thumb Caps & Trigger Extenders $14.95 $7.48 50%
@Play Poke Ball Plus Silicon Grip Case $9.95 $4.98 50%
Nintendo New 2DS XL Pikachu Premium Protector Case $29.95 $14.98 50%
@play New Nintendo 3DS XL Starter Pack $19.95 $9.98 50%
Biogenik Player’s Pack – Premium Gaming Accessory Kit for Nintendo Switch $39.95 $19.98 50%
@Play Nintendo Switch Lite Silicon Case – Orange $4.95 $2.48 50%
Pikachu HORI Lux Pouch for Nintendo Switch & Nintendo Switch Lite $19.95 $9.98 50%
@PLAY Xbox One M-Series Headset $29.95 $14.98 50%
@play New Nintendo 3DS Stylus and Screen Protector Pack $14.95 $7.48 50%
Nintendo Switch Hori Pro Gaming Earbuds $69.95 $34.98 50%
Nintendo Switch – Super Mario Brothers Secure 6-Cartridge Carry Case $14.95 $7.48 50%
@PLAY PlayStation 4 M-Series Headset $29.95 $14.98 50%
@Play Nintendo Switch Lite Silicon Case – Purple $4.95 $2.48 50%
Deluxe Travel Case for Nintendo Classic Editions $9.95 $4.98 50%
Nintendo 3DS Rainbow Stylus Multipack $14.95 $7.48 50%
3rd Earth Nintendo Switch Lite Car Holder $27.95 $13.98 50%
@play Xbox One S Chat Headset $19.95 $9.98 50%
Nintendo Switch Lite Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening Slim Case $27.95 $13.98 50%
Microsoft Wireless Comfort Desktop 5050 Keyboard and Mouse Combo $129.95 $64.98 50%
Nintendo Switch – Joy-Con Armour Guards $14.95 $7.48 50%
Nintendo Switch – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Secure 6-Cartridge Carry Case $14.95 $7.48 50%

Accessories Sales

TitleWasNow% Off
@play Nintendo Switch Wired Controller$39.95$28.0030%
Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Pro Controller Thumb Grips$12.95$9.0031%
Nintendo Switch PDP Gaming LVL40 Wired Stereo Headset – Colour Block$69.95$57.0019%
STEALTH HD-100 HDMI 5m High-Speed Premium Cable with Ethernet & 4K$29.95$23.0023%
Nintendo Switch D-Pad Mario Hori Controller$49.95$28.0044%
Turtle Beach Atlas One$99.95$88.0012%
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless PlayStation Headset$169.95$128.0025%
Switch Up Game Enhancer V2.0$69.95$57.0019%
@Play Nintendo Switch 2-in-1 Carry Case – Piñata$27.95$20.0028%
Mario Red Nintendo Switch Lite Stealth Case$24.95$20.0020%
Mario Mushroom Kingdom Stealth Nintendo Switch Lite Case$34.95$23.0034%
Nintendo Switch All In One Travel Case$29.95$23.0023%
Turtle Beach – Recon Spark Gaming Headset$89.95$77.0014%
Nintendo Switch – D-Pad Controller (L) – Pikachu Edition$54.95$28.0049%
256GB SanDisk Nintendo Switch Memory Card$149.95$128.0015%
Animal Crossing – Controller Gear Ripe Pick Nintendo Switch Decal$34.95$28.0020%
PowerA NERF Soft Nintendo Switch Console Case$39.95$23.0042%
Logitech G332 Stereo Gaming Headset$129.95$98.0025%
PowerA Protection Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite – Yellow Mario Kart$29.95$23.0023%
Pokemon – Hori Adventure Pack (Poké Ball) for Nintendo Switch$59.95$47.0022%
Nintendo Switch Blue Light Screen Protective Filter$29.95$23.0023%
Hyperx Cloud Earbuds$69.95$47.0033%
Nintendo Switch Battle-Pad Zelda Hori Controller$49.95$23.0054%
Pokemon – Controller Gear Kanto Set 1 Nintendo Switch Lite Decal$24.95$20.0020%
@play Nintendo Switch Starter Pack Plus$39.95$28.0030%
Stealth Raptor Multi-Format Gaming Headset$69.95$47.0033%
Nintendo Switch Pikachu Backpack$69.95$47.0033%
Nintendo Switch 3m Superfast Premium Braided Play & Charge Cable$24.95$15.0040%
STEALTH HD-100 HDMI 2m High-Speed Premium Cable with Ethernet & 4K$39.95$23.0042%
Animal Crossing – Controller Gear Outdoor Nintendo Switch Lite Decal$24.95$20.0020%
Nintendo Switch HORI Fighting Stick Mini$89.95$77.0014%
Venom Nintendo Switch Power Pack & Stand$69.95$47.0033%
Nintendo Switch Super Mario Pro Controller Thumb Grips$12.95$9.0031%
Powerwave Media Storage Tower$49.95$36.0028%
@Play Nintendo Switch 2-in-1 Carry Case – Winter Camo$27.95$20.0028%
@Play Starter Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite$29.95$20.0033%
@Play Nintendo Switch Lite Crystal Protective Case with Kick Stand$17.95$15.0016%
64GB SanDisk Nintendo Switch Memory Card$39.95$36.0010%
Nintendo Switch Hard Shell Unicorn Carry Case$29.95$23.0023%
@Play Compact Play Stand for Nintendo Switch & Switch Lite$17.95$15.0016%
Stealth XP Street Headset & Stand Bundle$89.95$68.0024%
Logitech G935 Wireless 7.1 Surround Lightsync Gaming Headset$369.95$298.0019%
Nintendo Switch Everywhere Messenger Bag – Zelda: Breath of the Wild$59.95$47.0022%
Nintendo Switch Battle-Pad Luigi Hori Controller$49.95$23.0054%
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and Pro Controller Charging Dock$59.95$47.0022%
Nintendo Switch Lite Case & Screen Protector – Pokemon Checkers Yellow$29.95$23.0023%
Logitech G432 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset$169.95$128.0025%
Nintendo Switch Compact Playstand$27.95$20.0028%
Nintendo Switch Battle-Pad Peach Hori Controller$49.95$23.0054%
Nintendo Switch HORI Vault Premium Case – Super Mario$39.95$28.0030%
Powerwave Slimline Crystal Hard-Shell Protective Case for Nintendo Switch$17.95$15.0016%
Turtle Beach Recon 70N Gaming Headset$59.95$47.0022%
Nintendo Switch Rock Candy Wired Controller – Cosmoberry$29.95$23.0023%
Razer Kraken X USB Digital Surround Sound Gaming Headset$129.95$98.0025%
Nintendo Switch – Mario Wheel Accessory$24.95$20.0020%
Hori Duraflexi Protector for Nintendo Switch Lite$27.95$23.0018%
Nintendo Switch Battle-Pad Mario Hori Controller$49.95$23.0054%
Nintendo Switch Elite Backpack$69.95$47.0033%
Nintendo Switch Red Vault Case$39.95$28.0030%
Nintendo Switch Pokemon Bulbasaur Wired Controller$59.95$47.0022%
ASUS TUF Gaming H3 Headset$69.95$57.0019%
Nintendo Switch Mario Odyssey Starter Kit$0.00$0.00#DIV/0!
Nintendo Switch Rock Candy Wired Controller – Pineapple Pop$29.95$23.0023%
Pokemon – Hori Adventure Pack (Pikachu) for Nintendo Switch$59.95$47.0022%
Nintendo Switch Rock Candy Wired Controller – Blue-merang$29.95$23.0023%
Kontrol Freek Nintendo Switch Eclipse Performance Thumbsticks$29.95$23.0023%
Nintendo Switch Protective Case – Overwatch$29.95$23.0023%
@Play Nintendo Switch Lite 3m USB-C Charge Cable$14.95$9.0040%
Pokeball Red Nintendo Switch Case$39.95$23.0042%
Nintendo Switch Wired Controller – Chrome Blue Link$49.95$36.0028%
STEALTH C6-100 Stereo Gaming Headset$59.95$47.0022%
@Play Nintendo Switch Steering Wheel Twin Pack$24.95$20.0020%
Nintendo Switch Rock Candy Wired Controller – Stormin Cherry$29.95$23.0023%
Animal Crossing – Controller Gear Timmy & Tommy Nintendo Switch Decal$34.95$28.0020%
Lizard Skins DSP Controller Grip for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con – Emerald Green$24.95$20.0020%
Pokemon – Controller Gear Scorbunny Nintendo Switch Decal$34.95$28.0020%
Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover & Screen Protector$59.95$47.0022%
Cygnett Chargeup Reserve 20000mAh 18W USB-C Navy Power Bank$99.95$77.0023%
Switch Multiport Adapter$39.95$28.0030%
Pokemon – Controller Gear Sobble Nintendo Switch Decal$34.95$28.0020%
Nintendo Switch – Link’s Awakening Deluxe Travel Case$29.95$23.0023%
RIG 100 HC Headset$49.95$36.0028%
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 White Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset$169.95$128.0025%
Nintendo Switch PowerA Wired Enhanced Controller – Hyrule Green$49.95$36.0028%
Cygnett Chargeup Reserve 20000mAh 18W USB-C Red Power Bank$99.95$77.0023%
Pokemon – Controller Gear Grooky Nintendo Switch Decal$34.95$28.0020%
Lizard Skins DSP Controller Grip for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con – Crimson Red$24.95$20.0020%
STEALTH HD-50 HDMI 5m High-Speed Cable with Ethernet$39.95$28.0030%
Pokemon Sword & Shield Nintendo Switch Travel Case$39.95$28.0030%
Cygnett DragonShield Nintendo Switch Glass Screen Protector$44.95$36.0020%
Cygnett DragonShield Nintendo Switch Lite Glass Screen Protector$44.95$36.0020%

The Gamesmen

  • TBC

JB Hi-Fi

Kmart

Aside from dabbling in the Mini consoles hasn’t sold gaming hardware in a long time. However they have some Switch hardware for Black Friday this year, they’re not the cheapest but you could do worse.

  • Nintendo Switch – $449 (not confirmed if this is the bundle yet)
  • Assorted Nintendo Switch Joy-Con sets – $109
  • Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $85

OzGameShop

  • TBC

Target

  • TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website – any items not just Nintendo items contribute to this. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
33%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
67%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup, Black Friday
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response