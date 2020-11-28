All the Australian Nintendo Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2020
Black Friday approaches once again and once again this’ll be the best place to find all the Nintendo deals going down. We’re hoping for hardware, games, MicroSD cards and more. It’s been a hell of a year, let’s get us some good deals.
Because the black Friday ‘day’ is so loose here, some stores are offering deals now, some across a couple of days and some just on the day.
Keep checking back, we’re constantly updating this article and our Twitter feed will have instant updates as well.
Note: If you’re an international reader, these prices will be in AUD unless specified or it’s from a retailer that ships to Australia.
If you see a better deal on the day, let us know in the comments or on Twitter.
Nintendo eShop
Nintendo’s Cyber Deals sale went up last night, here’s some of the highlights – but really there’s way too much to put into this article. So we’ve made this main article for everything. Worth a look at the list.
✚ The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo) – $59.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ ASTRAL CHAIN™ (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off
✚ Mortal Kombat 11 (WB Games) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ XCOM® 2 Collection (2K) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy (Activision) – $34.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Activision) – $34.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Metro 2033 Redux (Koch Media) – $18.47 (Usually $36.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Metro: Last Light Redux (Koch Media) – $18.47 (Usually $36.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Dark Souls™: Remastered (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S.) – $29.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® (Bethesda Softworks) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ The Outer Worlds (Private Division) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (2K) – $41.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/12) – 40% off
✚ BioShock 2 Remastered (2K) – $20.97 (Usually $34.95, ends 03/12) – 40% off
✚ BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition (2K) – $20.97 (Usually $34.95, ends 03/12) – 40% off
✚ BioShock Remastered (2K) – $20.97 (Usually $34.95, ends 03/12) – 40% off
Amazon.com.au
Not everything is live, games are popping up as Amazon matches other stores but expect most of it midnight Thursday.
Hardware
⚡️Lightning Deal: Nintendo Switch Console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch only – $349
- Nintendo Switch Consoles – with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months Nintendo Switch online – $399
- Nintendo Switch Lite (all colours) – $289
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $78.16
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Sets (various colours) – $98
- 10% off 8bitDo Controllers – SF30 and SN30 Pro for $60.99
Games
Mario Kart Live – $129
- Ring Fit Adventure – $98
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – $69
- Pokemon Sword and Shield – $59
Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – $59
- Super Mario Odyssey – $58
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – $58
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $57
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $57
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $57
- Moving Out – $44
- No Straight Roads – $41
- 51 Worldwide Games – $39
- Borderlands Legendary Collection – $38
- Bioshock The Collection – $38
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds – $35
- The Outer Worlds – $38
- Sonic Mania Plus – $39
- PGA Tour 2K21 – $39
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – $34
- Ghostbusters: The Video Games Remastered – $38
- Overcooked 2 – $38
- FIFA 21 Legacy Edition – $38
- Two Point Hospital – $34
- Team Sonic Racing – $34
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $29
UK Deals – Games are from the UK, and their DLC may require a UK eShop account.
US Deals – Games are from the US, as above their DLC may require a US eShop account, you’ll also need to spend $50 to get free shipping.
Micro SD Cards
Discounts from 41-to 54% They seem to be floating around and changing all the time so they could have changed slightly by the time you read this.
- SanDisk Ultra 32GB MicroSD Card – $9.96
- SanDisk Ultra 64GB MicroSD Card – $14.45
- SanDisk Ultra 128GB MicroSD Card – $26.21
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB MicroSD Card – $69
- SanDisk Ultra512GB MicroSD Card – $103.88
Big W
Hardware
- Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Code + 3 Months Nintendo Switch Online – $424 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Lite (all colours) – $289 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con various colours – $99
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $89 – Link
Games
Catch
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – $129 (Luigi)
- Ring Fit Adventure – $98
- Super Mario 3D All Stars – $57
- 51 Worldwide Games – $39
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $67
- Super Mario Odyssey – $59
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX – $58
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $57
Coles
- 15% off Nintendo eShop credit (all denominations) – Link
- 15% off “Kid and Teens” cards which include JB Hi-Fi among others.
Critical Hit
Use code “SLASHED” in the cart to get 20% off anything in the games category, plus other categories. Runs from now until the end of November, and they currently have $5 flat shipping Australia wide, and free shipping on orders over $99. Prices rounded to the nearest dollar.
More games, accessories, and amiibo (including Animal Crossing amiibo cards) included in the sale can be found here.
David Jones
David Jones has 25% off all LEGO, no exceptions. That, of course, includes Super Mario LEGO. You have to add it to the cart to see the discounted price.
eBay
eBay will have a staggered release release of deals starting Wednesday all the way until Monday. There’s several Nintendo ones, but we don’t have the times they’re going live yet – just the dates.
You will need to be an eBay Plus member to take advantage of these prices.
- Monday 30th: Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months of Nintendo Switch Online – $349 – Deal will be live at 12pm and 5pm AEDT
Press-Start have a full list of the other deals that eBay are having. Once we have times we’ll let you know here, and on Twitter.
DX Collectables
EB Games
EB Games’ Cyber Monday deals go live at midnight Sydney time. 00:00 AEDT Monday.
Cyber Monday Deals
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition – $40
- Paper Mario: Origami King – $50
- The Outer Worlds – $30
- Civilisation VI – $30
- Borderlands Collection – $30
- Pikachu Wave Pop Vinyl – $10, 50% off
- Pokemon Funko Box – $40, save $39
- Other Non-Nintendo Deals
Existing Black Friday Deals
Their console deals are below, but there is a small catch, they are only available through Zip, so you will need an account there to buy them. When you hit the checkout, there are no other payment options listed for these.
- Switch Neon Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Animal Crossing) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online – $469
- Switch Grey Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Super Mario 3D All-Stars) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online- $469
- Switch Neon Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Pokemon Sword) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online- $469
- Switch Grey Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Super Mario Party) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online- $469
- Switch Grey Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Pokemon Shield) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online- $469
- Switch Grey Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Pokemon Sword) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online- $469
- Switch Grey Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Animal Crossing) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online- $469
- Switch Grey Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Super Mario Party) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online- $469
- Switch Neon Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Super Mario 3D All-Stars) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online – $469
- Switch Neon Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Pokemon Shield) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online – $469
- Switch Neon Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Super Mario Party) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online – $469
- Grey Switch Lite – $299
EB Games’ Christmas sale is also running as well.
The Gamesmen
Games
Hardware
- Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Code + 3 Months Nintendo Switch Online – $469 – Neon, Grey
- Nintendo Switch Lite (some colours) – $309
JB Hi-Fi
- Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months of Switch Online bundle for $419 – Link
- SanDisk Extreme MicroSDXC 128GB – $21
Kmart
- Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Code + 3 Months Nintendo Switch Online – $399 – Neon, Grey
- Assorted Nintendo Switch Joy-Con – $95 – Pink/Green, Purple/Orange
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $85 – Link
Target
- Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Code + 3 Months Nintendo Switch Online – $399
- Switch Lite (all colours) – $289
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (various colours) – $99
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – $50
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – $59
Paper Mario: The Origami King – $59
Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield – $59
Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $59
Super Mario Maker 2 – $59
Super Mario Odyssey – $59
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website – any items not just Nintendo items contribute to this. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
Hi, do you know if the eBay bundle will be shipping with the new 2019 switch with the better battery life or the old model?
After two sets of shortages, and the pandemic – I can’t see how there would any possibility that there’s any of the old model left.
And the ebay one is legit right? I dont want to get scammed
I think it’s legit, but it’s likely that amazon will price match it while its live, so you can buy there instead if they do.