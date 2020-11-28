All the Australian Nintendo Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2020

Black Friday approaches once again and once again this’ll be the best place to find all the Nintendo deals going down. We’re hoping for hardware, games, MicroSD cards and more. It’s been a hell of a year, let’s get us some good deals.

Because the black Friday ‘day’ is so loose here, some stores are offering deals now, some across a couple of days and some just on the day.

Note: If you’re an international reader, these prices will be in AUD unless specified or it’s from a retailer that ships to Australia.

Nintendo eShop

Nintendo’s Cyber Deals sale went up last night, here’s some of the highlights – but really there’s way too much to put into this article. So we’ve made this main article for everything. Worth a look at the list.

✚ The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off

✚ Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo) – $59.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off

✚ Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off

✚ ASTRAL CHAIN™ (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off

✚ Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off

✚ Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 33% off

✚ Mortal Kombat 11 (WB Games) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/12) – 60% off

✚ XCOM® 2 Collection (2K) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 03/12) – 60% off

✚ Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy (Activision) – $34.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off

✚ Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off

✚ Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Activision) – $34.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off

✚ Metro 2033 Redux (Koch Media) – $18.47 (Usually $36.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off

✚ Metro: Last Light Redux (Koch Media) – $18.47 (Usually $36.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off

✚ Dark Souls™: Remastered (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S.) – $29.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off

✚ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® (Bethesda Softworks) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off

✚ The Outer Worlds (Private Division) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off

✚ Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (2K) – $41.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/12) – 40% off

✚ BioShock 2 Remastered (2K) – $20.97 (Usually $34.95, ends 03/12) – 40% off

✚ BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition (2K) – $20.97 (Usually $34.95, ends 03/12) – 40% off

✚ BioShock Remastered (2K) – $20.97 (Usually $34.95, ends 03/12) – 40% off

Amazon.com.au

Not everything is live, games are popping up as Amazon matches other stores but expect most of it midnight Thursday.

Hardware

⚡️Lightning Deal: Nintendo Switch Console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch only – $349

Nintendo Switch Consoles – with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months Nintendo Switch online – $39 9

Nintendo Switch Lite (all colours) – $289

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $78.1 6

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Sets (various colours) – $98

10% off 8bitDo Controllers – SF30 and SN30 Pro for $60.99

Games

Paper Mario: Origami King – $50

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition – $40

Mario Kart Live – $129

Ring Fit Adventure – $98

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – $69

Pokemon Sword and Shield – $59

Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – $59

Super Mario Odyssey – $58

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – $58

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $57

Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $57

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $57

Moving Out – $44

No Straight Roads – $41

51 Worldwide Games – $39 Borderlands Legendary Collection – $38

Bioshock The Collection – $38

WWE 2K Battlegrounds – $35

The Outer Worlds – $3 8

Sonic Mania Plus – $39

PGA Tour 2K21 – $39

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – $3 4

Ghostbusters: The Video Games Remastered – $38

Overcooked 2 – $38

FIFA 21 Legacy Edition – $38

Two Point Hospital – $34

Team Sonic Racing – $34

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $29

UK Deals – Games are from the UK, and their DLC may require a UK eShop account.

Fairy Tale – $54.18

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $50.79

US Deals – Games are from the US, as above their DLC may require a US eShop account, you’ll also need to spend $50 to get free shipping.

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia – $48.43

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $18.89

Micro SD Cards

Discounts from 41-to 54% They seem to be floating around and changing all the time so they could have changed slightly by the time you read this.

SanDisk Ultra 32GB MicroSD Card – $9.96

SanDisk Ultra 64GB MicroSD Card – $14.45

SanDisk Ultra 128GB MicroSD Card – $26.21

SanDisk Ultra 400GB MicroSD Card – $69

SanDisk Ultra512GB MicroSD Card – $103.88

Big W

Hardware

Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Code + 3 Months Nintendo Switch Online – $424 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Lite (all colours) – $289 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Joy-Con various colours – $99 Neon Blue/Red Blue/Yellow Purple/Orange

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $89 – Link

– Link

Games

Ring Fit Adventure – $99

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $64

Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $64

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $64

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $64

Splatoon 2 – $64

Super Mario Party – $64

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze – $64 Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – $64

PGA Tour 2K21 – $59

Bioshock Collection – $49

Borderlands Collection – $49

Aladdin & The Lion King – $49

Burnout Paradise – $39

Everything else

Catch

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart + 3 Months Nintendo Switch Online – $424 – Neon , Grey

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – $129 (Luigi)

(Luigi) Ring Fit Adventure – $98

Super Mario 3D All Stars – $57

51 Worldwide Games – $39

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $67

Super Mario Odyssey – $59

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX – $58

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $57

Coles

15% off Nintendo eShop credit (all denominations) – Link

15% off “Kid and Teens” cards which include JB Hi-Fi among others.

Critical Hit

Use code “SLASHED” in the cart to get 20% off anything in the games category, plus other categories. Runs from now until the end of November, and they currently have $5 flat shipping Australia wide, and free shipping on orders over $99. Prices rounded to the nearest dollar.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – $63

Pokemon Sword – $63

Pokemon Shield – $55

Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee, Let’s Go Pikachu – $63

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – $60

Fire Emblem: Three Houses – $63

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – $63 Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $63

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $71

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – $63

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $63

Astral Chain – $63

Paper Mario: The Origami King – $63

Yoshi’s Crafted World – $63 More games, accessories, and amiibo (including Animal Crossing amiibo cards) included in the sale can be found here.

David Jones

David Jones has 25% off all LEGO, no exceptions. That, of course, includes Super Mario LEGO. You have to add it to the cart to see the discounted price.

Super Mario LEGO Starter Course – $67.46

Super Mario Piranha Challenge – $59.96

More

eBay

eBay will have a staggered release release of deals starting Wednesday all the way until Monday. There’s several Nintendo ones, but we don’t have the times they’re going live yet – just the dates.

You will need to be an eBay Plus member to take advantage of these prices.

Monday 30th: Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months of Nintendo Switch Online – $349 – Deal will be live at 12pm and 5pm AEDT

Press-Start have a full list of the other deals that eBay are having. Once we have times we’ll let you know here, and on Twitter.

DX Collectables

EB Games

EB Games’ Cyber Monday deals go live at midnight Sydney time. 00:00 AEDT Monday.

Cyber Monday Deals

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition – $40

Paper Mario: Origami King – $50

The Outer Worlds – $30

Civilisation VI – $30

Borderlands Collection – $30

Pikachu Wave Pop Vinyl – $10 , 50% off

, 50% off Pokemon Funko Box – $40 , save $39

, save $39 Other Non-Nintendo Deals

Existing Black Friday Deals

Their console deals are below, but there is a small catch, they are only available through Zip, so you will need an account there to buy them. When you hit the checkout, there are no other payment options listed for these.

Switch Neon Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Animal Crossing) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online – $469

Switch Grey Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Super Mario 3D All-Stars) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online- $469

Switch Neon Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Pokemon Sword) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online- $469

Switch Grey Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Super Mario Party) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online- $469

Switch Grey Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Pokemon Shield) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online- $469

Switch Grey Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Pokemon Sword) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online- $469

Switch Grey Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Animal Crossing) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online- $469

Switch Grey Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Super Mario Party) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online- $469

Switch Neon Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Super Mario 3D All-Stars) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online – $469

Switch Neon Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Pokemon Shield) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online – $469

Switch Neon Console + 2 Games (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Super Mario Party) + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online – $469

Grey Switch Lite – $299

EB Games’ Christmas sale is also running as well.

The Gamesmen

Games

Hardware

Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Code + 3 Months Nintendo Switch Online – $469 – Neon, Grey

– Neon, Grey Nintendo Switch Lite (some colours) – $309

JB Hi-Fi

Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months of Switch Online bundle for $419 – Link

Borderlands Legendary Collection – $39

BioShock: The Collection – $39

The Outer Worlds – $39

Just Dance 2021 – $49

Moving Out – $44

No Straight Roads – $44

NBA 2K21 – $39

Human Fall Flat: Anniversary Edition – $34 AVICII Invector Encore Edition – $34

Team Sonic Racing – $34

PGA TOUR 2K21 – $49

WWE 2K Battlegrounds – $39

Sonic Forces – $34

Two Point Hospital – $34

SanDisk Extreme MicroSDXC 128GB – $21

Kmart

Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Code + 3 Months Nintendo Switch Online – $399 – Neon, Grey

– Neon, Grey Assorted Nintendo Switch Joy-Con – $95 – Pink/Green, Purple/Orange

– Pink/Green, Purple/Orange Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $85 – Link

Target

Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Code + 3 Months Nintendo Switch Online – $39 9

Switch Lite (all colours) – $289

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (various colours) – $99

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario only) – $139

Ring Fit Adventure – $99

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – $50

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – $59

Paper Mario: The Origami King – $59

Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield – $59

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $59

Super Mario Maker 2 – $59

Super Mario Odyssey – $59 Super Mario 3D All Stars – $64

Super Mario Party – $64

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $64

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $64

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – $69

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $69

