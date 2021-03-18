Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 11) Bam-ba-lam
Just a little tidy week this week. We’ve got the debut of Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse on anything that doesn’t end with an X. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning could fill your fantasy needs, R.B.I. Baseball 21 is exciting if you’re into Baseball. Finally, we’ve got Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, the first Frostbite Engine game from E.A. – let’s see how it runs. Also out of nowhere a NeoGeo Pocket Color compilation appeared!
There are many things on sale, but the only things that stand out are Skully at 50% off and WRC 8 for just $18.75. The new one came out last week, but if you’re after some budget rally, this could be for you. There’s also a couple more days to pick up Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Odyssey and Paper Mario: The Origami King for 35% off.
Anything for you this week?
✚ Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure (Vector Unit ) – $29.95
✚ DARQ Complete Edition (Feardemic) – $29.99
✚ Dark Water: Slime Invader (TROOOZE) – $22.99
✚ Dirt Bike Retro (Piotr Skalski) – $7.50
✚ Explosionade DX (Mommys Best Games) – $9.00
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $15.00
✚ Fancy Solitaire (Pipedream Studio) – $13.50
✚ Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.3 Postlude Days- (qureate) – $9.90
✚ Gun Skaters (RAMI BUKHARI) – $4.79 ($5.99 after 24/03)
✚ In Rays Of The Light (Sometimes You) – $12.00
✚ Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (THQ Nordic) – $59.95
✚ Lost Lands 2 The Four Horsemen (FIVE-BN STUDIO) – $9.99
✚ Magic Twins () – $19.50
✚ NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol.1 (SNK) – $60.00
✚ Osyaberi! Puzzle Chigatan ～Spot the Differences with Everyone～ (CLOUDs Playcompany) – $8.25
✚ Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition (Electronic Arts) – $59.95
✚ R.B.I. Baseball 21 (MLBAM) – $37.50
✚ Raiders Of The Lost Island (Last Tales) – $12.15 ($16.20 after 25/03)
✚ Return of the Heir (PrimeBit Games) – $7.50
✚ Root Film (Pqube) $48.00 ($60.00 after 1/04)
✚ Signs of the Sojourner (Digerati) – $24.00 ($30.00 after 16/04)
✚ Space Otter Charlie (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $15.99 ($19.99 after 24/03)
✚ Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse ( Aspyr) – $24.75
✚ Synergia (eastasiasoft) – $18.00 ($22.50 after 31/03)
✚ Uchu Shinshuchu (SUCCESS) – $9.30
✚ Unblock Brick (Alcyone Studio) – $14.98
✚ Under: Depths of Fear (Rogue Games) – $14.99
New releases are incomplete until Friday morning
Mario still on sale
✚ Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) – $51.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 21/03) – 35% off
✚ Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) – $51.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 21/03) – 35% off
✚ Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) – $51.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 21/03) – 35% off
And everything new this week…
✚ 2048 Battles (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 18/04) – 75% off
✚ 80’s OVERDRIVE (Insane Code) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/04) – 60% off
✚ A Dark Room (CIRCLE Ent.) – $2.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/04) – 72% off
✚ AO Tennis 2 (Nacon) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 31/03) – 60% off
✚ ATV Drift & Tricks (Microids) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/04) – 87% off
✚ Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders (Microids) – $41.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 07/04) – 30% off
✚ Aldred Knight (QUByte Game Studio, LLC) – $0.59 (Usually $2.99, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ America Wild Hunting (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/04) – 25% off
✚ Aqua Moto Racing Utopia (Nacon) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 31/03) – 75% off
✚ Aragami – Shadow Edition (Merge Games) – $17.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 25/03) – 60% off
✚ Arrest of a stone Buddha (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/04) – 40% off
✚ Ary and the Secret of Seasons (Modus Games) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 23/03) – 50% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered (Microids) – $38.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 07/04) – 35% off
✚ Axiom Verge (Thomas Happ Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Azure Reflections (Phoenixx) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ BILLIARD (D3 Publisher) – $1.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/03) – 85% off
✚ Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Battle Group 2 (Merge Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/03) – 70% off
✚ Bear With Me: The Lost Robots (Modus Games) – $3.02 (Usually $7.55, ends 23/03) – 60% off
✚ Beast Quest (Maximum Games) – $13.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 23/03) – 80% off
✚ Bee Simulator (Nacon) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/03) – 75% off
✚ Binarystar Infinity (Forever Entertainment) – $5.02 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/04) – 33% off
✚ Black The Fall (SandSailorStudio) – $6.88 (Usually $22.95, ends 01/04) – 70% off
✚ Brick Breaker (Nacon) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/03) – 75% off
✚ Broken Lines (Super.com) – $22.77 (Usually $37.95, ends 26/03) – 40% off
✚ Brotherhood United (Silesia Games) – $4.10 (Usually $12.45, ends 28/03) – 67% off
✚ Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Button Button Up! (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 07/04) – 60% off
✚ Can’t Drive This (Pixel Maniacs) – $26.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 28/03) – 10% off
✚ Candle: The Power of the Flame (Merge Games) – $7.48 (Usually $24.95, ends 25/03) – 70% off
✚ Castaway Paradise (Rokaplay) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 29/04) – 20% off
✚ Castle of Heart (7Levels) – $1.60 (Usually $22.90, ends 15/04) – 93% off
✚ CastleStorm (Zen) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/03) – 75% off
✚ CastleStorm II (Zen Studios) – $13.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/03) – 55% off
✚ Circle of Sumo (Belka) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/03) – 80% off
✚ Cloudpunk (Merge Games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/03) – 40% off
✚ Clustertruck (tinyBuildGames) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/04) – 50% off
✚ Colorful Colore (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 18/04) – 50% off
✚ Community Inc (tinyBuild Games) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 12/04) – 50% off
✚ Cooking Star Restaurant (Microids) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/04) – 40% off
✚ Cosmonauta (QUByte Interactive) – $0.29 (Usually $1.49, ends 30/03) – 81% off
✚ Creepy Tale (No Gravity Games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/04) – 60% off
✚ Dangerous Relationship (D3 Publisher) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/03) – 30% off
✚ Dark Burial (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 18/04) – 75% off
✚ Deer Drive Legends (Maximum Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/03) – 80% off
✚ Degrees of Separation (Modus Games) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Deployment (Whale Rock Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/04) – 90% off
✚ Despotism 3k (Gameplay First) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 07/04) – 75% off
✚ Destrobots (7Levels) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/04) – 50% off
✚ Drive Buy (Glitchers) – $27.99 (Usually $34.99, ends 07/04) – 20% off
✚ Dungeon Warfare (JAE WON YOO) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 28/03) – 75% off
✚ Dungeon and Puzzles (Digital Crafter) – $9.72 (Usually $12.15, ends 01/04) – 20% off
✚ ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3 Publisher) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ EXORDER (No Gravity Games) – $1.45 (Usually $18.99, ends 17/04) – 92% off
✚ Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3 Publisher) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Escape from Life Inc (Sometimes You) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/03) – 20% off
✚ European Conqueror X (CIRCLE Ent) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/04) – 60% off
✚ Farmer’s Dynasty (Nacon) – $27.00 (Usually $67.50, ends 31/03) – 60% off
✚ Find The Balance (Wastelands) – $3.11 (Usually $7.79, ends 17/04) – 60% off
✚ Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ GENSOU Skydrift (Phoenixx) – $26.40 (Usually $33.00, ends 21/03) – 20% off
✚ GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!! (TAITO) – $64.49 (Usually $85.99, ends 04/04) – 25% off
✚ Gakuen Club (D3 Publisher) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/03) – 86% off
✚ Gear.Club Unlimited (Microids) – $4.47 (Usually $22.35, ends 07/04) – 80% off
✚ GensokyoDefenders (Phoenixx) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Georifters (Leoful) – $9.20 (Usually $46.00, ends 07/04) – 80% off
✚ Glam ( Three Legged Egg) – $7.36 (Usually $25.05, ends 07/04) – 71% off
✚ Gleaner Heights (ManolidisAimilios) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/03) – 35% off
✚ Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/04) – 60% off
✚ Gods Will Fall (Koch Media) – $28.46 (Usually $37.95, ends 31/03) – 25% off
✚ Graveyard Keeper (tinyBuild LLC) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/04) – 50% off
✚ Great Conqueror: Rome (CIRCLE Ent.) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/04) – 30% off
✚ Gun Skaters (RAMI BUKHARI) – $4.79 (Usually $5.99, ends 24/03) – 20% off
✚ Guts & Glory (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/04) – 50% off
✚ HALF DEAD (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/04) – 50% off
✚ Happy Animals Bowling (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/04) – 50% off
✚ Hardway Party (Wastelands) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/04) – 60% off
✚ Hello Neighbor (tinyBuild Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/04) – 50% off
✚ Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek (tinyBuild Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/04) – 50% off
✚ Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Monkey Stories) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/03) – 50% off
✚ HoPiKo (Merge Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/03) – 70% off
✚ Hunting Simulator (Nacon) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/03) – 75% off
✚ I Saw Black Clouds (Wales Interactive) – $17.55 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/04) – 10% off
✚ I dream of you and ice cream (ManolidisAimilios) – $4.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/03) – 35% off
✚ If My Heart Had Wings (Willplus Co., Ltd.) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/04) – 40% off
✚ Incredible Mandy (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/04) – 60% off
✚ Jet Ski Rush (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 18/04) – 75% off
✚ KIDS: FARM COLOURING (No Gravity Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Karma Knight (UltramarineSoft) – $6.93 (Usually $11.55, ends 07/04) – 40% off
✚ Knight Swap 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $0.29 (Usually $1.49, ends 30/03) – 81% off
✚ Koi DX (CIRCLE Ent.) – $1.77 (Usually $8.85, ends 07/04) – 80% off
✚ Lost Artifacts (8Floor Games) – $5.28 (Usually $13.20, ends 01/04) – 60% off
✚ Lovekami -Divinity Stage- (MoeNovel) – $16.80 (Usually $21.00, ends 07/04) – 20% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/03) – 70% off
✚ Mahjong (Nacon) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/03) – 75% off
✚ Maitetsu: Pure Station (CIRCLE Ent.) – $31.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 07/04) – 40% off
✚ Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons (CIRCLE Ent.) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/04) – 20% off
✚ Mercenaries Saga Chronicles (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix (CIRCLE Ent.) – $14.01 (Usually $23.35, ends 07/04) – 40% off
✚ Metaverse Keeper (CIRCLE Ent.) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/04) – 30% off
✚ Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/04) – 80% off
✚ Moto Racer 4 (Anuman Interactive) – $4.47 (Usually $22.35, ends 31/03) – 80% off
✚ MotoGP™19 (Milestone) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 01/04) – 80% off
✚ Mr. Shifty (tinyBuild Games) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/04) – 50% off
✚ My Magic Florist ( Cool Small Games) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 18/04) – 70% off
✚ My Secret Pets! (D3 Publisher) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/03) – 30% off
✚ My Universe – Fashion Boutique (Microids) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/04) – 40% off
✚ My Universe – School Teacher (Microids) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/04) – 40% off
✚ Nightshade／百花百狼 (D3 Publisher) – $43.20 (Usually $72.00, ends 31/03) – 40% off
✚ Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/03) – 80% off
✚ Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto (Microids) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/03) – 80% off
✚ Omega Labyrinth Life (D3 Publisher) – $41.40 (Usually $90.00, ends 31/03) – 54% off
✚ Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (Modus Games) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 23/03) – 50% off
✚ PAN-PAN A tiny big adventure (Circle Ent.) – $1.77 (Usually $8.85, ends 07/04) – 80% off
✚ PLOID (Nape Games) – $2.70 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/04) – 40% off
✚ Paper Dolls Original (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ Party Hard (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/04) – 50% off
✚ Party Hard 2 (tinyBuild Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/04) – 50% off
✚ Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Pool Pro GOLD (No Gravity Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/04) – 70% off
✚ Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness (Microids) – $29.50 (Usually $59.00, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ Pub Encounter (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Punch Club (TinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/04) – 50% off
✚ Quest of Dungeons (Upfall Studios) – $4.49 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/04) – 67% off
✚ Rabi-Ribi (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $38.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/04) – 15% off
✚ Raiders Of The Lost Island (Last Tales) – $12.15 (Usually $16.20, ends 25/03) – 25% off
✚ Rainbows, toilets & unicorns (Fantastico Studio) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 21/03) – 30% off
✚ Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Modus Games) – $45.46 (Usually $69.95, ends 23/03) – 35% off
✚ Road To Ballhalla (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/04) – 50% off
✚ Robots under attack! (Dmytro Derybas) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/04) – 67% off
✚ Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (Modus Games) – $24.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 23/03) – 50% off
✚ Root Film (Pqube) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 01/04) – 20% off
✚ Runestone Keeper (CIRCLE Ent.) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/04) – 30% off
✚ SWARMRIDERS (QUByte Interactive) – $0.60 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Secrets of Me (D3 Publisher) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/03) – 30% off
✚ Shadows of Adam (CIRCLE Ent.) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ Shelter Generations (CIRCLE Ent.) – $14.38 (Usually $35.95, ends 07/04) – 60% off
✚ Shmubedi Boo (Dmytro Derybas) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/04) – 60% off
✚ Signs of the Sojourner (Digerati) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/04) – 20% off
✚ Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition (Black Tower Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.90, ends 08/04) – 90% off
✚ Skully (Modus Games) – $34.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 23/03) – 50% off
✚ Snow Moto Racing Freedom (Nacon) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 31/03) – 75% off
✚ Solo: Islands of the Heart (Merge Games Ltd) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 25/03) – 70% off
✚ Solstice Chronicles: MIA (CIRCLE Ent) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 07/04) – 60% off
✚ Space Grunts (Orange Pixel) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 23/03) – 50% off
✚ Space Otter Charlie (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $15.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 24/03) – 20% off
✚ Sparklite (Merge Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/03) – 60% off
✚ Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/03) – 70% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 17/04) – 81% off
✚ Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/03) – 70% off
✚ Super Street: Racer (Funbox Media Ltd.) – $18.74 (Usually $67.50, ends 06/04) – 72% off
✚ Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/03) – 50% off
✚ Swordbreaker The Game (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/04) – 80% off
✚ Syberia (Microids) – $4.47 (Usually $22.35, ends 07/04) – 80% off
✚ Syberia 3 (Microids) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 07/04) – 80% off
✚ Synergia (eastasiasoft) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/03) – 20% off
✚ THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One (D3 Publisher) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/03) – 70% off
✚ THE GAME OF LIFE 2 (Marmalade Game Studio) – $40.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 28/03) – 10% off
✚ THE Number Puzzle (D3 Publisher) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio (Fantastico Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Tennis World Tour (Nacon) – $19.23 (Usually $76.95, ends 31/03) – 75% off
✚ Tetraminos (Nacon) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/03) – 75% off
✚ The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love (D3 Publisher) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ The Bluecoats North & South (Microids) – $26.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 07/04) – 40% off
✚ The Charming Empire (D3 Publisher) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ The Final Station (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/04) – 50% off
✚ The Golf (D3 Publisher) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/03) – 60% off
✚ The Great Perhaps (Drageus Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/04) – 60% off
✚ The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition (Wired Productions) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/04) – 50% off
✚ The friends of Ringo Ishikawa (CIRCLE Ent.) – $16.53 (Usually $27.55, ends 07/04) – 40% off
✚ Time Carnage (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/04) – 40% off
✚ Totally Reliable Delivery Service (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/04) – 50% off
✚ Touhou Luna Nights (Phoenixx) – $20.76 (Usually $25.95, ends 21/03) – 20% off
✚ Touhou spell bubble (TAITO) – $63.96 (Usually $79.95, ends 29/03) – 20% off
✚ Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Modus Games) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 23/03) – 75% off
✚ Troll and I™ (Maximum Games) – $5.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 23/03) – 90% off
✚ Ultracore (ININ Games) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/03) – 40% off
✚ Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! (ININ Games) – $26.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 31/03) – 40% off
✚ Unlock the King 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ VASARA Collection (QUByte Game Studio, LLC) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ WILL: A Wonderful World (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (Nacon) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/03) – 75% off
✚ Wallachia: Reign of Dracula (No Gravity Games) – $14.65 (Usually $21.99, ends 17/04) – 33% off
✚ Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight (7Levels) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/04) – 50% off
✚ WarriOrb (NotYetEntertainment) – $10.72 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/03) – 45% off
✚ Way of the Passive Fist (Household Games) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/04) – 80% off
✚ WeakWood Throne (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/04) – 60% off
✚ Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Microids) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/04) – 25% off
✚ World Conqueror X (Circle Entertainment) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 07/04) – 60% off