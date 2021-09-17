Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads and Deals (Week 37) Blurstin
If you thought last week was starting to look a little busy, then take a look at this week. Just shy of 40 new releases and a lot of them are very good. If we miss an indie darling game you love in our highlights be sure to point it out, with 40 new games a week its impossible for us to actually know what’s good and what’s an asset flip.
New release highlights: Cruis’n Blast, Colors Live, Eastward, SkateBIRD, Ni no Kuni II, METAL SLUG 1st & 2nd MISSION” Double Pack, Flynn: Son of Crimson and TOEM
New sales highlights: DAEMON X MACHINA (50% off), Destroy All Humans! (20% off) and without having to list 30+ games, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Bandai Namco have almost all their games on sale too.
✚ “METAL SLUG 1st & 2nd MISSION” Double Pack (SNK) – $22.50
✚ Arcade Archives SOLDAM (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Between Time: Escape Room (mc2games) – $11.99 ($14.99 after 30/09)
✚ Beyond Enemy Lines – Remastered Edition (Polygon Art) – $30.00
✚ Bubble Shooter FX (EntwicklerX) – $6.00
✚ Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware) – $15.99 ($19.99 after 21/09)
✚ Classic Logical Bundle (4in1) (No Gravity Games) – $11.99 ($14.99 after 16/10)
✚ Colors Live ( Collecting Smiles) – $39.99
✚ Cruis’n Blast (Raw Thrills) – $59.95
✚ Crypto Is Dead (The Moon Pirates) – $7.50
✚ Dojoran (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ Don’t Forget Me (The Moon Pirates) – $22.50
✚ Earth Marines (ChiliDog Interactive) – $7.50
✚ Eastward (Chucklefish) – $35.95
✚ Elva the Eco Dragon (ISDEC Soluciones) – $19.50
✚ Endless Puzzle Fun Collection (Mindscape) – $22.99
✚ Equestrian Training (Microids) – $52.50
✚ Family Vacation 2: Road Trip (Ocean Media) – $15.00
✚ Flynn: Son of Crimson (Humble Games) – $27.00 ($30.00 after 22/09)
✚ Galactic Invasion (Pix Arts) – $5.99
✚ Jigsaw Masterpieces EX – Kawaii Cute Goddesses – (BottleCube) – $37.50
✚ METALLIC CHILD (CREST) – $31.96 ($39.95 after 07/10)
✚ Marble Parkour (Ultimate Games) – $7.50
✚ Match 3 Adventure Collection (Mindscape) – $18.39 ($22.99 after 30/09)
✚ Mindcell (VenomizedArt) – $6.45
✚ Murder Diaries (EpiXR) – $14.99
✚ Nexomon (PQube) – $15.00
✚ Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $79.95
✚ Pipe Fitter (Kistler Benjamin) – $5.90
✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 ($8.99 after 06/10)
✚ Project Winter (Other Ocean) – $30.00
✚ Razion EX (NGDEV) – $29.95
✚ RiMS Racing (Nacon) – $75.00
✚ Rift Adventure (QUByte Interactive) – $8.99 ($11.99 after 30/09)
✚ SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games) – $25.20
✚ TOEM (Something We Made) – $24.30 ($27.00 after 20/09)
✚ Tails Of Iron (United Label) – $35.99 ($39.99 after 27/09)
✚ The Amazing American Circus (Klabater) – $30.00
✚ Titan Chaser (Samustai) – $6.99
✚ de Blob (THQ Nordic) – $15.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/09) – 65% off
✚ de Blob 2 (THQ Nordic) – $15.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/09) – 65% off
✚ #NoLimitFantasy, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.86 (Usually $9.30, ends 16/10) – 80% off
✚ #SinucaAttack (eastasiasoft) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 06/10) – 80% off
✚ 12 is Better Than 6 (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ 1979 Revolution: Black Friday (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/10) – 75% off
✚ 6180 the moon (Turtle Cream) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/09) – 50% off
✚ 8-Ball Pocket (Super PowerUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 14/10) – 75% off
✚ A Ch’ti Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $4.80 (Usually $24.00, ends 25/09) – 80% off
✚ A Street Cat’s Tale (CFK) – $8.76 (Usually $10.95, ends 29/09) – 20% off
✚ ANIMUS (TROOOZE) – $5.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 15/10) – 60% off
✚ ANIMUS: Harbinger (TROOOZE) – $5.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 15/10) – 60% off
✚ Adventures of Chris (Graffiti Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/09) – 60% off
✚ Agatha Knife (Mango Protocol) – $8.77 (Usually $15.95, ends 05/10) – 45% off
✚ Air Hockey (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/10) – 80% off
✚ Alvastia Chronicles (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/10) – 50% off
✚ Amazing Brick Breaker (CFK Co., Ltd.) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ Archlion Saga (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/10) – 50% off
✚ Ary and the Secret of Seasons (Modus Games) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 20/09) – 75% off
✚ Asdivine Kamura (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/10) – 50% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed® III Remastered (Ubisoft) – $25.88 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/10) – 63% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed®: The Rebel Collection (Ubisoft) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ BARRIER X (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL LTD) – $1.74 (Usually $4.99, ends 30/09) – 65% off
✚ Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 29/09) – 70% off
✚ Battle Worlds: Kronos (THQ Nordic) – $17.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 29/09) – 65% off
✚ Battle of Kings (Wenkly Studio) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/09) – 40% off
✚ Bear With Me: The Lost Robots (Modus Games) – $3.02 (Usually $7.55, ends 20/09) – 60% off
✚ Beat Them All (Pix Arts) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 14/10) – 20% off
✚ Between Time: Escape Room (mc2games) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/09) – 20% off
✚ Bite the Bullet (Graffiti Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/09) – 60% off
✚ Black Book (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $33.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/09) – 10% off
✚ Bleed Complete Bundle (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $42.00, ends 13/10) – 85% off
✚ Boom Ball: Boost Edition (VirtualAirGuitar) – $1.89 (Usually $18.99, ends 22/09) – 90% off
✚ Bouncing Hero (Turtle Cream) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/09) – 50% off
✚ Bowling (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/10) – 80% off
✚ Box Align (QUByte Interactive) – $0.59 (Usually $2.99, ends 30/09) – 80% off
✚ Breathedge (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/09) – 40% off
✚ Brotherhood United (Silesia Games) – $2.85 (Usually $12.45, ends 26/09) – 77% off
✚ Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans (Trinity Team) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/10) – 70% off
✚ Bullet Battle: Evolution (TROOOZE) – $9.19 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/10) – 60% off
✚ Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (OperaHouse) – $21.99 (Usually $31.42, ends 04/10) – 30% off
✚ COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/09) – 25% off
✚ Casino Roulette Royal (Dolores Ent.) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/10) – 30% off
✚ Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware) – $15.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 21/09) – 20% off
✚ Chef’s Tail (Art Games Studio) – $13.80 (Usually $17.25, ends 10/10) – 20% off
✚ Chess Knights: Shinobi (QUByte Interactive) – $1.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 30/09) – 80% off
✚ Chicken Assassin: Reloaded (Akupara Games) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 23/09) – 75% off
✚ Child of Light Ultimate Edition & Valiant Hearts: The Great War Bundle (Ubisoft) – $18.13 (Usually $54.95, ends 03/10) – 67% off
✚ Child of Light® Ultimate Edition (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/10) – 70% off
✚ Chronos: Before the Ashes (THQ Nordic) – $36.71 (Usually $48.95, ends 29/09) – 25% off
✚ Classic Logical Bundle (4in1) (No Gravity Games) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/10) – 20% off
✚ Counter Recon: The First Mission (TROOOZE) – $16.09 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off
✚ Cytus α (Flyhigh Works) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 30/09) – 50% off
✚ DAEMON X MACHINA (Nintendo) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 26/09) – 50% off
✚ DEEMO (Flyhigh Works) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/09) – 50% off
✚ DEEMO -Reborn- (ＲＡＹＡＲＫ) – $20.40 (Usually $34.00, ends 30/09) – 40% off
✚ DOTORI (CFK) – $2.55 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/09) – 83% off
✚ DRAW CHILLY (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL LTD) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/09) – 65% off
✚ Dark Water: Slime Invader (TROOOZE) – $16.09 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off
✚ Darksiders Genesis (THQ Nordic) – $24.72 (Usually $54.95, ends 29/09) – 55% off
✚ Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $22.47 (Usually $49.95, ends 29/09) – 55% off
✚ Darksiders Warmastered Edition (THQ Nordic) – $22.47 (Usually $49.95, ends 29/09) – 55% off
✚ Demon Pit (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Demong Hunter (TROOOZE) – $9.09 (Usually $12.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off
✚ Desert Child (Akupara Games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/09) – 60% off
✚ Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic) – $47.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 29/09) – 20% off
✚ Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★ (OperaHouse) – $22.94 (Usually $32.78, ends 04/10) – 30% off
✚ Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware Limited) – $7.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/09) – 67% off
✚ Doom & Destiny Worlds (Heartbit) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/10) – 10% off
✚ Double Cross (Headup Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/09) – 75% off
✚ Down in Bermuda (YAK) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 15/10) – 80% off
✚ Drunken Fist (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/10) – 50% off
✚ Dual Brain Vol.1: Calculation (D-O) – $9.19 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/10) – 60% off
✚ Dual Brain Vol.2: Reflex (D-O) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off
✚ Dual Brain Vol.3: Shapes (D-O) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/10) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon Limbus (TROOOZE) – $16.09 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off
✚ Elemental Knights R (WINLIGHT) – $1.53 (Usually $10.80, ends 29/09) – 86% off
✚ Ethan: Meteor Hunter (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/09) – 80% off
✚ Everdark Tower (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/10) – 50% off
✚ FLIP OVER FROG (MUTAN) – $1.59 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/10) – 85% off
✚ Fairy Knights (CFK) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Fall of Light: Darkest Edition (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Filament (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $10.20 (Usually $25.50, ends 05/10) – 60% off
✚ Fly Punch Boom! (Jollypunch Games) – $11.47 (Usually $22.95, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ Flynn: Son of Crimson (Humble Games) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/09) – 10% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/10) – 80% off
✚ Freecell Solitaire Deluxe (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.49 (Usually $13.50, ends 17/10) – 89% off
✚ Ghoulboy (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/10) – 90% off
✚ Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Golem Gates (Digerati) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Goonya Fighter (MUTAN) – $16.39 (Usually $20.49, ends 11/10) – 20% off
✚ Guacamelee! 2 (DrinkBox Studios) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/09) – 70% off
✚ Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (DrinkBox Studios) – $5.03 (Usually $20.15, ends 19/09) – 75% off
✚ Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse (TROOOZE) – $16.09 (Usually $22.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off
✚ HexON (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 30/09) – 80% off
✚ Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 26/09) – 60% off
✚ Him & Her (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 30/09) – 80% off
✚ Hopping girl KOHANE Jumping Kingdom: Princess of the Black Rabbit (D-O Corporation) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/10) – 60% off
✚ Horror Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $6.86 (Usually $45.75, ends 13/10) – 85% off
✚ Hotel Sowls (CFK) – $8.76 (Usually $10.95, ends 29/09) – 20% off
✚ Hungry Shark® World (Ubisoft) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 03/10) – 70% off
✚ I Saw Black Clouds (Wales Interactive) – $16.57 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/09) – 15% off
✚ I.F.O (Turtle Cream) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/09) – 50% off
✚ IMMORTALS FENYX RISING (Ubisoft) – $67.47 (Usually $149.95, ends 03/10) – 55% off
✚ IMPLOSION (Flyhigh Works) – $7.80 (Usually $15.60, ends 30/09) – 50% off
✚ Infinite – Beyond the Mind (Blowfish Studios) – $2.59 (Usually $12.99, ends 12/10) – 80% off
✚ Infliction: Extended Cut (Blowfish Studios) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/09) – 80% off
✚ JDM Racing (Nikita Alexeevich) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/10) – 30% off
✚ JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $31.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 26/09) – 60% off
✚ Jeopardy!® (Ubisoft) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Joggernauts (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/09) – 75% off
✚ Just Dance® 2020 (Ubisoft) – $23.08 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/10) – 67% off
✚ Just Dance® 2021 (Ubisoft) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/10) – 60% off
✚ Katamari Damacy REROLL (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/09) – 75% off
✚ Kingdom of Arcadia (eastasiasoft) – $5.84 (Usually $8.99, ends 06/10) – 35% off
✚ Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (THQ Nordic) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 29/09) – 25% off
✚ Knight Swap (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 30/09) – 80% off
✚ Kwaidan ～Azuma manor story～ (Rainy Frog) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/09) – 60% off
✚ Legend of Kay Anniversary (THQ Nordic) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/09) – 70% off
✚ Legendary Fishing (Ubisoft) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 03/10) – 75% off
✚ Letter Quest Remastered (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/10) – 75% off
✚ METALLIC CHILD (CREST) – $31.96 (Usually $39.95, ends 07/10) – 20% off
✚ MX vs ATV All Out (THQ Nordic) – $46.86 (Usually $69.95, ends 29/09) – 33% off
✚ MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $34.98 (Usually $99.95, ends 26/09) – 65% off
✚ Mable & The Wood (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/09) – 75% off
✚ MachiKnights -Blood bagos- (CFK) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey (eastasiasoft) – $11.69 (Usually $17.99, ends 06/10) – 35% off
✚ Mad Bullets (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Magicolors (QUByte Interactive) – $0.60 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/09) – 80% off
✚ Mahjong Masters (Kistler Benjamin) – $5.29 (Usually $7.90, ends 04/10) – 33% off
✚ Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) – $22.18 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/10) – 63% off
✚ Match 3 Adventure Collection (Mindscape) – $18.39 (Usually $22.99, ends 30/09) – 20% off
✚ MazM: Jekyll and Hyde (CFK) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 29/09) – 40% off
✚ MazM: The Phantom of the Opera (CFK) – $13.12 (Usually $18.75, ends 29/09) – 30% off
✚ MechaNika (Mango Protocol) – $4.97 (Usually $9.05, ends 05/10) – 45% off
✚ Mo:Astray (RAYARK) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 30/09) – 50% off
✚ Monochrome World (CFK) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/10) – 75% off
✚ Monster Jam Steel Titans (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 29/09) – 70% off
✚ Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (THQ Nordic) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 29/09) – 25% off
✚ Moonshades (Viktor Domonyi) – $12.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 23/09) – 50% off
✚ Murder by Numbers (The Irregular Corporation) – $10.75 (Usually $21.50, ends 20/09) – 50% off
✚ My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $23.10 (Usually $33.00, ends 04/10) – 30% off
✚ My Little Fruit Juice Booth (Kistler Benjamin) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/10) – 50% off
✚ My little IceCream Booth (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.33 (Usually $4.00, ends 30/09) – 67% off
✚ NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/09) – 75% off
✚ NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/09) – 75% off
✚ NAMCO MUSEUM™ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $9.75 (Usually $39.00, ends 26/09) – 75% off
✚ NAMCO MUSEUM™ ARCADE PAC™ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $12.45 (Usually $49.95, ends 26/09) – 75% off
✚ NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $9.25 (Usually $30.95, ends 26/09) – 70% off
✚ NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst HD (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $9.25(Usually $30.95, ends 26/09) – 70% off
✚ NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $23.95 (Usually $79.90, ends 26/09) – 70% off
✚ NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $9.25 (Usually $30.95, ends 26/09) – 70% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.1 (CFK) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.2 (CFK) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.3 (CFK Co., Ltd.) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.4 (CFK) – $13.20 (Usually $16.50, ends 29/09) – 20% off
✚ Nefarious (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/10) – 75% off
✚ Neon City Riders (Mecha Studios Sociedad por Acciones Simplificadas de C.V.) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/09) – 50% off
✚ Nevaeh (CFK) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Niche – a genetics survival game (Stray Fawn) – $17.55 (Usually $27.00, ends 04/10) – 35% off
✚ Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Game Mill) – $55.96 (Usually $69.95, ends 06/10) – 20% off
✚ Nine Witches: Family Disruption (Blowfish Studios) – $14.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 12/10) – 40% off
✚ Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/09) – 80% off
✚ Null Drifter (eastasiasoft) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 06/10) – 80% off
✚ Nyan Cat: Lost in Space (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Omega Strike (Digerati Distribution) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ One Person Story (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/10) – 67% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle (Digerati Distribution) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/10) – 75% off
✚ Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (Modus Games) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 20/09) – 50% off
✚ PLOID (Nape Games) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/10) – 60% off
✚ PLOID SAGA (Nape Games) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 09/10) – 80% off
✚ POOL (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/10) – 80% off
✚ PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE- (CFK) – $24.30 (Usually $40.50, ends 29/09) – 40% off
✚ Paint the Town Red (South East Games) – $20.26 (Usually $28.95, ends 29/09) – 30% off
✚ Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room (mc2games) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/09) – 40% off
✚ Paper Train (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Party Trivia (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/10) – 80% off
✚ Peace, Death! Complete Edition (Hypertrain Digital) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/09) – 80% off
✚ Phoenotopia : Awakening (Cape Cosmic) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/09) – 25% off
✚ Piano (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/10) – 80% off
✚ Poker Hands (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 30/09) – 80% off
✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (eastasiasoft) – $5.84 (Usually $8.99, ends 06/10) – 35% off
✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 06/10) – 20% off
✚ Police Stories (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/09) – 80% off
✚ Princess Closet (OperaHouse) – $28.95 (Usually $41.37, ends 04/10) – 30% off
✚ Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess (CFK) – $12.60 (Usually $21.00, ends 29/09) – 40% off
✚ Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/10) – 75% off
✚ Puzzle Bundle – 3 in 1 (Fallen Tree Games) – $6.67 (Usually $26.70, ends 26/09) – 75% off
✚ QV (CFK) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Quell Memento (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 26/09) – 75% off
✚ Quell Zen (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 26/09) – 75% off
✚ Quest Hunter (2 Zombie Games Co., Ltd.) – $15.74 (Usually $44.99, ends 10/10) – 65% off
✚ RAD (BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA INC.) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/09) – 75% off
✚ REZ PLZ (Graffiti Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/09) – 60% off
✚ RISK: The Game of Global Domination (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/10) – 60% off
✚ Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/10) – 75% off
✚ Rebel Cops (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $4.93 (Usually $14.95, ends 29/09) – 67% off
✚ Red Death (eastasiasoft) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 06/10) – 80% off
✚ Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Reknum Cheri Dreamland (Nape Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 09/10) – 80% off
✚ Relic Hunters Zero: Remix (Akupara Games) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 23/09) – 30% off
✚ Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Modus Games) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 20/09) – 50% off
✚ Retro Machina (Super.com) – $17.37 (Usually $28.95, ends 01/10) – 40% off
✚ Rift Adventure (QUByte Interactive) – $8.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/09) – 25% off
✚ Robox (Sabec) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 06/10) – 80% off
✚ Ruinverse (KEMCO) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/10) – 30% off
✚ Run the Fan (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.49 (Usually $5.70, ends 26/09) – 74% off
✚ Ruvato : Original Complex ( DAEWON MEDIA) – $14.76 (Usually $18.45, ends 26/09) – 20% off
✚ S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored (Art Games Studio) – $15.93 (Usually $18.75, ends 10/10) – 15% off
✚ SGC – Short Games Collection #1 (Nerd Monkeys) – $20.79 (Usually $25.99, ends 30/09) – 20% off
✚ STANDBY (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL LTD) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/09) – 80% off
✚ Sacred Stones (CFK) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Savage Halloween (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/09) – 80% off
✚ Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition (Ubisoft) – $14.91 (Usually $22.95, ends 03/10) – 35% off
✚ Severed (DrinkBox Studios) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/09) – 75% off
✚ Shadow Gangs (JKM Corp) – $24.97 (Usually $33.30, ends 04/10) – 25% off
✚ Signs of the Sojourner (Digerati) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/10) – 25% off
✚ Silent World (CFK) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Skull Rogue (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/10) – 67% off
✚ Skully (Modus Games) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 20/09) – 75% off
✚ Sky Ride (MUTAN) – $1.59 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/10) – 85% off
✚ Slain: Back From Hell (Digerati) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/10) – 75% off
✚ Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/10) – 75% off
✚ Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/10) – 80% off
✚ Snakes & Ladders (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/10) – 80% off
✚ Snakeybus (Digerati) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/10) – 40% off
✚ Sokodice (The Socially Awkward Studio) – $2.49 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/09) – 67% off
✚ South Park™: The Fractured But Whole™ (Ubisoft) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 03/10) – 75% off
✚ Space Elite Force (QUByte Interactive) – $0.90 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/09) – 80% off
✚ Space Marshals (Pixelbite) – $9.50 (Usually $19.00, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Space Marshals 2 (Pixelbite) – $11.00 (Usually $22.00, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy (THQ Nordic) – $16.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 29/09) – 67% off
✚ Spirit Roots (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.22 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/10) – 79% off
✚ Spitlings (HandyGames) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/09) – 40% off
✚ SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (THQ Nordic) – $32.12 (Usually $47.95, ends 29/09) – 33% off
✚ Sports Party (Ubisoft) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 03/10) – 80% off
✚ Spot The Difference (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/10) – 80% off
✚ Spy Alarm (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/10) – 80% off
✚ Spy Chameleon (Unfinished Pixel) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/09) – 70% off
✚ Subdivision Infinity DX (Blowfish Studios Pty Ltd) – $8.79 (Usually $19.99, ends 12/10) – 56% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 16/10) – 81% off
✚ Sumire (Sumire) – $12.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/10) – 34% off
✚ Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition (Digerati) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/10) – 40% off
✚ Super Crush KO (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $9.19 (Usually $22.99, ends 23/09) – 60% off
✚ Super Daryl Deluxe (Dan & Garry Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/09) – 75% off
✚ Super Soccer Blast: America VS Europe (Unfinished Pixel) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/10) – 35% off
✚ Super Tennis Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Super Volley Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Suzerain (Fellow Traveller) – $20.40 (Usually $25.50, ends 30/09) – 20% off
✚ TENS! (Kwalee) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/10) – 75% off
✚ TOUHOU Spell Bubble (TAITO) – $55.96 (Usually $79.95, ends 26/09) – 30% off
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 26/09) – 50% off
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 26/09) – 50% off
✚ Tails Of Iron (United Label) – $35.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 27/09) – 10% off
✚ Takotan (eastasiasoft) – $2.93 (Usually $10.49, ends 06/10) – 72% off
✚ Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack (DrinkBox Studios) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/09) – 75% off
✚ Tamashii (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Teslagrad (Rain) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/09) – 70% off
✚ Tested on Humans: Escape Room (mc2games) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/09) – 40% off
✚ The Almost Gone (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 80% off
✚ The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (Digerati) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (THQ Nordic) – $16.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 29/09) – 67% off
✚ The Darkside Detective (IsometricDreams) – $8.77 (Usually $19.50, ends 23/09) – 55% off
✚ The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark (Akupara Games) – $13.80 (Usually $17.25, ends 23/09) – 20% off
✚ The Deer God (Blowfish Studios) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/10) – 80% off
✚ The King’s Bird (Graffiti Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/09) – 75% off
✚ The Raven Remastered (THQ Nordic) – $16.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 29/09) – 67% off
✚ The TakeOver (Antonios Pelekanos) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/10) – 70% off
✚ This Is The Police 2 (THQ Nordic) – $14.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 29/09) – 70% off
✚ This Is the Police (THQ Nordic) – $11.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 29/09) – 70% off
✚ Thumper (Drool LLC) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 23/09) – 75% off
✚ Tinker Racers (QUByte Interactive) – $0.75 (Usually $3.75, ends 30/09) – 80% off
✚ Titan Quest (THQ Nordic) – $19.80 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/09) – 67% off
✚ Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing (T-Bull) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Traffix (Nerd Monkeys) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 27/09) – 60% off
✚ Trials® Rising (Ubisoft) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Trivial Pursuit Live! (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/10) – 60% off
✚ UBERMOSH:BLACK (QUByte Interactive) – $0.60 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/09) – 80% off
✚ UNO (Ubisoft) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 03/10) – 60% off
✚ UnderHero (Digerati) – $15.30 (Usually $25.50, ends 13/10) – 40% off
✚ Unlock The King 3 (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 30/09) – 80% off
✚ VOEZ (Flyhigh Works) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 30/09) – 50% off
✚ Valfaris (Big Sugar) – $16.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/10) – 55% off
✚ Valiant Hearts: The Great War® (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/10) – 70% off
✚ WONDER BOY RETURNS REMIX (CFK) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ WRITHE (MissionCtrlStudios) – $9.09 (Usually $12.99, ends 23/09) – 30% off
✚ War Solution – Casual Math Game (QUByte Interactive) – $0.60 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/09) – 80% off
✚ War of stealth – assassin (LLC KURENTER) – $2.49 (Usually $12.45, ends 05/10) – 80% off
✚ Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/10) – 60% off
✚ Wheel of Fortune® (Ubisoft) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Whispering Willows (Akupara Games) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/09) – 75% off
✚ Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Microids) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/10) – 35% off
✚ Wicce (CFK) – $8.76 (Usually $10.95, ends 29/09) – 20% off
✚ Wizards of Brandel (KEMCO) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/10) – 40% off
✚ World to the West (Rain) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 22/09) – 50% off
✚ Yumemidori Nostalgia (OperaHouse) – $22.84 (Usually $32.63, ends 04/10) – 30% off
✚ Yōdanji (KEMCO) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/10) – 50% off
✚ Zombie’s Cool (Game Museum) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off