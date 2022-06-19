Treasure, devs of Sin & Punishment, Ikaruga & much more tease new project on 30th anniversary

Treasure, the developers behind such games as Gunstar Heroes, Guardian Heroes, Sin & Punishment, Ikaruga and Mischief Makers have teased a new game.

The developers are celebrating their 30th anniversary, and they’re bringing the highly requested “that game” to something, at some time. Treasure has a long list of games they’ve worked on in the last 30 years, but haven’t released anything since 2014 – so whoever is left there, or is hired to make whatever this game ends up being is even a bigger mystery.

What Treasure game would you like to see brought back or followed up on?