The Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. is getting one last restock in Australia, preorders reopen

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 3, 2021

Just the other day, we were saying, gee wouldn’t it be great if Nintendo got some more Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. units on the shelf before March 30th and the end of the Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary.

Well, they were listening (probably not to us, though). Overnight listings for the very fun Game & Watch throwback went live on several Australian retailers. Not all sites that had it before, but we suspect during the day, more will open. 

Most of the stores have a release date of sometime in March or March 30th.

At the time of writing this is what was live;

  • EB Games – Link
    • Preorders go live March 4th, at 9:00am AEST. That’s 10:00am AEDT.
  • The Gamesmen ($79.95) – Link
  • JB Hi-FI ($79) – Link

Last night the listing for EB Games returned, and other stores listings that are still live we’ve linked below. They should come back at some point during the day or later in the week.

  • Amazon – Link
    • Do not buy it unless it says it’s from Amazon or $79.95 or below.
  • Big W – Link

This will be the real last chance to get these not from a Gumtree scammer.

