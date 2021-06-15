906
0

Zelda Game & Watch with three classic Zelda games coming in November

by Daniel VuckovicJune 16, 2021

Following up on the Super Mario Bros Game & Watch from last year, Nintendo is back with a Legend of Zelda one for 2021.

This one will include three classic Zelda games. The Legend of Zelda (NES), Zelda II (NES) and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. That’s the original Gameboy Version. There’s also a Link version of Vermin and of course a clock.

The Game & Watch will be out November 12th available in stores and from the My Nintendo Store.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
25%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
63%
Fresh
13%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
E3 2021, Game & Watch
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment