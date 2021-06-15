Zelda Game & Watch with three classic Zelda games coming in November

Following up on the Super Mario Bros Game & Watch from last year, Nintendo is back with a Legend of Zelda one for 2021.

This one will include three classic Zelda games. The Legend of Zelda (NES), Zelda II (NES) and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. That’s the original Gameboy Version. There’s also a Link version of Vermin and of course a clock.

The Game & Watch will be out November 12th available in stores and from the My Nintendo Store.