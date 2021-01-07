The ‘Ask Iwata’ book will see release in Australia this April

After being announced last year, we finally have a release date for when “Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo’s Legendary CEO” is released here.

The book was released in Japan sometime ago, but Viz Media, known for their manga translations took their time to get it done right. The book will now release here on April 21st, but you might find it stores.

Amazon has it available, you can order it here, but other retailers like Dymocks, Booktopia and QBD are also stocking it.

If you have no idea what the book is about here is the brief descriptor from the publisher.

In this motivational collection, Satoru Iwata addresses diverse subjects such as locating bottlenecks, how success breeds resistance to change, and why programmers should never say no. Drawn from the “Iwata Asks” series of interviews with key contributors to Nintendo games and hardware, and featuring conversations with renowned Mario franchise creator Shigeru Miyamoto and creator of EarthBound Shigesato Itoi, Ask Iwata offers game fans and business leaders an insight into the leadership, development and design philosophies of one of the most beloved figures in gaming history.

Satoru Iwata passed away on July 11, 2015 due to a bile duct growth and was reported to be working even from his hospital bed. His final impacts to gaming will continue to be felt, even years later and is best summed up, by one of this more iconic statements.

“On my business card, I am a corporate president. In my mind, I am a game developer. But in my heart, I am a gamer.” —Satoru Iwata

Will you be adding this book to your library?