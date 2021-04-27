Ask Iwata release facing delays in Australia

Aussie Nintendo fans keen on finding inspiration from the words of the late Satoru Iwata may be have to wait a little bit longer.

Simon & Schuster have confirmed to Vooks that the upcoming book ‘Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo’s Legendary CEO’ is facing some slight delays in Australia, after initially intending to release on the 21st of April, before being pushed back once to the 5th of May. The past few days has seen multiple reports of retailers and outlets sending out emails about the delays to customers who’ve preordered, with some retailers like MightyApe offering a new ETA of mid-June, while others like Amazon offering an even wider release window of mid-May to late-June.

Simon & Schuster, the book’s Australian publisher, was able to confirm over the phone that upcoming shipments will be coming in two batches. The first will arrive in mid- to late-May, with the second arriving in mid-June. Which shipment your copy will be a part of will depend on the retailer with which you’ve preordered, and when you preordered, so you’ll have to check with your retailer of choice to see when your book will arrive.

